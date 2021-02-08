Arjun Rampal: You are still out of sight if you do something terrible and no one watches it
Actor Arjun Rampal prefers going by his own pace in his career. Ever since he started working in Bollywood in 2001, till now, he has slowed down on the number of projects he takes up.
He hasn’t had a theatrical release in almost three years now. “Sometimes, you take a long gap because you want to be patient that something good is going to come along. When you go in front of the camera (after this while), you think you have forgotten everything you know,” he laughs.
He recently starred in Nail Polish, a web film which got good reviews. Wasn’t he worried that out of sight for such a long time could have led to out of audiences’ mind too?
He said people did tell him that. “I said ‘what’s the point of doing a film which no one is going to watch, and you are going to hate having in your filmography?’ Because you are still out of sight if you have done something terrible, no one watched it. But it’s still there and you can’t erase that,” says the 48-year-old.
One might think having been in the films for all this while, he could have ended up doing something which he probably doesn’t realise was a wise decision in hindsight. But Rampal disagrees. “I don’t regret saying no to films, because it’s your instincts which allow you to say yes or no to a part. Sometimes you say no to a film, and it goes on to become a blockbuster, and you think ‘oh my God, was that a bad choice?’ Every part in a film is predestined, as to which actor is going to play it. Even though it was written for a particular actor in mind,” he reasons.
Giving the example of one of his own films, he continues, “The best example is Rock On!! (2008) The part was not for me, it had gone to two different actors before it came to me. That was predestined for me, to be in my filmography. I look at it as purely that.”
