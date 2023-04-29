Armaan Jain's son's name is much similar to cousin Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha. Here's what he's called

Actor Armaan Jain and stylist Anissa Malhotra posted pictures from their maternity shoot on Instagram for the first time. They recently welcomed their first child and revealed they have been blessed with a baby boy. The couple named their little one Rana Jain, which might remind anyone of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha Kapoor. Armaan and Ranbir are cousins. Also read: Neetu Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor share posts announcing birth of Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's baby boy Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra name their baby boy Rana.

The maternity pictures posted by Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra have them posing in black outfits. In the monochrome pictures, Anissa opted for a bodycon dress showing her baby bump while the actor wore a shirt and pants.

Sharing the pictures, the couple, in a joint post, wrote in the caption, “Waiting for Rana.” On April 23, Kareena Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor announced that Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra have become parents to a baby boy. Later Anissa wrote on social media, “Nothing ever prepared us for this moment Our lives will never be the same again! Welcome to our little king ‘Rana'.” She added the baby's first glimpse.

Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra share a glimpse of their baby boy Rana.

Armaan is the elder son of Rima Kapoor and Manoj Jain. They also have another son Aadar Jain. Rima is the youngest sister of the late actor Rishi Kapoor, Rajiv Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor.

In February this year, Kareena and Neetu attended Anissa's baby shower ceremony with other family members and close friends. On Instagram, Kareena shared a photo with her sister-in-law Anissa and wrote, "With the gorgeous mamma-to-be." Neetu also shared a photo on her Instagram Stories featuring Kareena, Ritu Nanda's daughter Nitasha Nanda, and Rima. It read, "@anissamalhotrajain godh bharai (baby shower) god bless."

Armaan and Anissa got engaged in 2019 and tied the knot in February 2020. Their wedding reception was a lavish affair with the presence of several Bollywood stars. Their baby shower was attended by close friends and family members.

Armaan Jain made his Bollywood debut in 2014 with the film Lekar Hum Deewana Dil. It was directed by filmmaker Imtiaz Ali's brother Arif Ali and starred Deeksha Seth. He also assisted directors on the sets of My Name Is Khan (2010), Student Of The Year (2012) and Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu (2012).

