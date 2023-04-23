Neetu Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor share posts announcing birth of Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's baby boy. See here

Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor has announced that her nephew Armaan Jain and his wife Anissa Malhotra have become parents to a baby boy. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, Neetu shared an animated post featuring Armaan's parents--Rima Kapoor and Manoj Jain. Armaan is the elder son of Rima and Manoj. They also have another son Aadar Jain. (Also Read | Kareena Kapoor, Navya Nanda, Neetu Kapoor, Alia Bhatt pose with Anissa and Armaan Jain) Kareena Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor announced that Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra have become parents to a baby boy.

In the photo, a woman raised her hands and laughed while a man smiled and held a champagne bottle as they celebrated the birth of the baby. A smiling blue heart was also seen in the photo. The words in the picture read, "Dada (grandfather) Manoj and Dadi (grandmother) Rima are so excited to announce the birth of our grandson! (folded hands emoji)." Sharing the photo, Neetu captioned the post, "Super excited to welcome the new addition into the family (red heart and heart eyes emojis)."

Actor Kareena Kapoor also congratulated the new parents. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, Kareena posted a photo also featuring Anissa and Armaan. Seemingly at a family event, Kareena wore a red suit in the photo as she posed with the couple. While Armaan opted for white ethnic wear, Anissa wore a peach-coloured lehenga. Sharing the picture, Kareena wrote, "Proud parents my darlings...(red heart emojis) @therealarmaanjain @anissamalhotrajain."

Anissa's sister Akanksha Malhotra also shared the news on her social media platform. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, Akanksha posted a picture of Armaan and Anissa from the latter's baby shower. In the picture, Armaan and Anissa touched her stomach as they smiled. Sharing the photo, Akanksha wrote, "Heartiest congratulations my darlings (red heart emojis). @therealarmaanjain @anissamalhotrajain @stylebyanissa."

In February this year, Kareena and Neetu attended Anissa's baby shower ceremony. On Instagram, Kareena posted a picture with her sister-in-law and captioned it, "With the gorgeous mamma-to-be." Neetu had also shared a photo on her Instagram Stories featuring Kareena, Ritu Nanda's daughter Nitasha Nanda, and Rima. She captioned the picture, "@anissamalhotrajain godh bharai (baby shower) god bless."

Armaan and Anissa tied in February 2020, and their wedding reception was star-studded one. They hosted the baby shower which was attended by close friends and family members.

Kareena will be seen with Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh in a new film titled The Crew. The film is produced by Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor. Rajesh Krishnan has come on board to helm the project. The Crew is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. Three women, work and hustle to make it in life. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.

Apart from The Crew, she will be next seen in director Sujoy Ghosh's thriller which is based on the book The Devotion of Suspect X. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Kareena also has director Hansal Mehta's next untitled film. Neetu recently announced the wrap of her upcoming film Letters to Mr Khanna.

