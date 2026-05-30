Meet 26-year-old Do Aur Do Pyaar actor who designed Alia Bhatt's Alpha, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Tumbbad 2 posters

Posters for recent films, such as Bramayugam, Diés Iraé and Lokah in Malayalam, and Alpha and Tumbbad 2 in Hindi, caught attention for their minimalist yet detail-filled designs. Turns out the person behind them is a 26-year-old Malayalam actor and designer. Find out how one thing led to another for this South Indian actor who was approached by Yash Raj Films.

Meet actor Arun Ajikumar

Malayalam actor Arun Ajikumar designed the posters of Alpha and Tumbbad 2.

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If you’ve seen recent releases such as Do Aur Do Pyaar (2024), Diés Iraé (2025) and Sarvam Maya (2025), you must have seen Arun Ajikumar in key roles. He played the leader of a drug-addled gang in Sarvam Maya and a haunted, heartbroken brother in Diés Iraé. Arun is also the founder and creative head of Aesthetic Kunjamma, a firm that designs posters, as well as handles branding and marketing. Their most famous film posters also include Patriot (2026), Vrushakarma (2026), and Mysaa (2026).

How Lokah led to YRF approaching Arun

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{{^usCountry}} Arun told OnManorama recently that the striking monochrome posters of Mammootty’s Bramayugam caught everyone’s attention. But it was Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Lokah that changed the game for him. “After Lokah, a person from Yash Raj Films' marketing team contacted us. They said they were working on this action film, Alpha, and wanted something fresh. We pitched an idea, they liked it, and that's how we became part of the project.” And because of the horror projects he had already worked on, the makers of Tumbbad 2 also approached. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Arun told OnManorama recently that the striking monochrome posters of Mammootty’s Bramayugam caught everyone’s attention. But it was Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Lokah that changed the game for him. “After Lokah, a person from Yash Raj Films' marketing team contacted us. They said they were working on this action film, Alpha, and wanted something fresh. We pitched an idea, they liked it, and that's how we became part of the project.” And because of the horror projects he had already worked on, the makers of Tumbbad 2 also approached. {{/usCountry}}

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On Aesthetic Kunjamma’s page, Arun and his team thanked YRF when they released the poster of Alpha in March. They also wrote, “An exciting journey collaborating with the team on this one. Grateful to everyone who continues to support us and to the new filmmakers who believe in our vision.” The poster teases Alia’s first look from the spy thriller, with her look hidden behind an alpha symbol. The YRF spy universe film will also star Sharvari and Bobby Deol.

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In April, he announced that he was designing for Tumbbad 2 by releasing a motion poster and writing, “TUMBBAD 2. Honoured to kickstart our campaign with this motion design video created for the second instalment of Tumbbad. Tumbbad 2 marks our next Bollywood film, and we’re super excited to collaborate with @sohumshahfilms and @penmovies on this one.” While Arun’s dream has always been to be an actor, he mentions that designing was just another creative outlet till he made it big.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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