Ahaan Panday and Sharvari shoot on the streets of the UK for Ali Abbas Zafar's action-romance, video leaks online

The film wrapped a 27-day schedule at YRF Studios in Mumbai earlier this year before the team moved overseas for a much longer international shoot, expected to continue for nearly two months.

The now-viral clip reportedly surfaced from the film’s UK shooting schedule and offers the first glimpse of Ahaan and Sharvari together on screen. Even though the footage lasted only a few seconds, online audienceswere quick to react to the pair’s contrasting screen presence and visible chemistry. In the clip, Ahaan is seen dressed entirely in black. Sharvari, meanwhile, appears in a maroon shirt paired with an orange mini skirt.

Following the breakout success of Saiyaara in 2025, Ahaan Panday is now stepping into a much bigger space with an untitled action-directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and co-starring Sharvari. While the makers have not officially revealed the film’s title or storyline yet, a leaked video from the movie’s ongoing international schedule has already taken over social media and sparked major curiosity among fans.

Ali Abbas Zafar previously praised Ahaan Panday’s emotional instincts Back in February 2025, Ali Abbas Zafar had already spoken about Ahaan’s screen presence, noting the actor’s preparation and emotional instinct. “He doesn’t perform emotions, he feels them. And as a director, that’s a rare quality to find. The camera has a way of catching the truth, and with him, the truth is always there in his eyes," he told Hindustan Times.

A large-scale showdown is reportedly central to the film Apart from the romance, the film is also said to feature a major action rivalry at its core. Back in November 2025, HT had reported that the makers locked actor Aaishvary Thackeray as the film’s primary antagonist after his appearance in Anurag Kashyap’s Nishaanchi gained attention.

Industry insiders suggest that Yash Raj Films is positioning the rivalry between Ahaan Panday and Aaishvary Thackeray as one of the film’s biggest highlights. “Ali Abbas Zafar is known for directing historic blockbusters like Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai,” a trade source noted. “Given his acumen, one can expect Ali to mount Ahaan and Aaishvary‘s showdown as a big-screen carnage to watch out for. This is a hugely mounted film with romance at the heart of the story and action giving a sense of shock and awe.”

Work front For Sharvari, the actor will next be seen in Main Vaapas Aaunga alongside Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina and Naseeruddin Shah. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film is set against the backdrop of the Partition and explores themes of love, longing and migration across timelines. The romantic drama, featuring music by A. R. Rahman and lyrics by Irshad Kamil, is scheduled to release in theatres on June 12, 2026.

Meanwhile, Ahaan has signed his third project already with his first co-star, Aneet Padda and director Mohit Suri. The film will be backed by YRF.