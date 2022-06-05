Aryan Khan sings and plays guitar in old video, fans say 'I don't think I've ever seen him smile before this'

Aryan Khan, son of actor Shah Rukh Khan, has not yet made his Bollywood debut but has a huge army of fans and admirers. The 24-year old is known for never smiling for the camera and his resemblance with his famous parents, SRK and Gauri Khan. Now an old video of Aryan has surfaced online and it shows him smiling in a rare instance. He is seen playing a guitar and singing a song during a jam session with friends. Also read: Aryan Khan unites with BFFs Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Navya Nanda at Karan Johar’s bash, Janhvi Kapoor joins them

As a user shared the video on Reddit, many reacted to it with praise. A Reddit user wrote, "First time saw aryan being this much happy!" Another said, “I don't think I've ever seen him smile before this.” One more person said, “Chill handsome young guy with a guitar, women gonna swoon.”

A comment also read, "He has all the conventional beauty standard features. So yeah." Another read, “I had/have the biggest crush on Zayn (very original) and Aryan is just like him, mysterious, broody, but when he opens up and smiles.”

Aryan recently got a clean chit in last year's drugs-on-cruise case. The NCB, while giving a clean chit to Aryan, said there was no recovery of drugs from him or any concrete evidence to prove that he conspired with the other accused.

Aryan is now more in the public eye as he has been attending Bollywood events and parties. He attended Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's reception bash along with sister Suhana Khan. He recently attended Karan Johar's birthday bash with Shah Rukh and Gauri. He also represented his father at the IPL auction this year along with Suhana. Shah Rukh is the co-owner of IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders.

While Suhana is currently working on her debut Bollywood film titled The Archies, Aryan is yet to enter the film industry.

