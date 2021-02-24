As Abhishek Bachchan begins Dasvi shoot, Amitabh Bachchan says Aishwarya Rai, Jaya Bachchan are shooting as well
As Abhishek Bachchan began shooting for his upcoming film, Dasvi, his actor-father Amitabh Bachchan wished him all the best. The senior actor also re-shared some pictures of Abhishek from the sets of Dasvi. He also called Abhishek a reserved and calm person.
Earlier, Abhishek had shared his first look from the movie and shared with fans that the shooting has begun.
Sharing a fan's tweet who posted the images of Abhishek from sets, Amitabh wrote on Twitter, "All the prayers and best wishes for Dasvi .. WGTCTW !!!!"
Amitabh wrote elaborately on his blog, "ABHISHEK .. his new project started yesterday in Agra .. in Hindi it be ‘Dasvi’ …DASVin .. the tenth .. 10th .. and prayers and wishes be with him ..He that has been a reserved calm and ‘do your work and get on’ one .. each one of his creatives laced with a difference .. a different character, a different story and admirably conceived and performed."
Amitabh also talked about recent projects of Abhishek and added, "The last year has been filled with his creative efforts .. the Web series, Breathe , which was such a dynamic character - the next season with him to be started soon .. the film Ludo, which became No. 1 on Netfilx web map .. the one completed recently in January 2021 in Kolkata, Bob Biswas under Sujoy Ghosh and soon to be released .. and now this .. which shall be over in a couple of months."
The veteran actor also revealed that the entire family is busy shooting for various projects. "Aishwarya (Rai Bachchan) has begun shooting her new one with Mani Ratnam in Hyderabad .. I shall be starting my next in a few weeks , with Vikas Behl .. my earlier finished projects now set for release soon - Chehre and Jhund..and.... after a very long gap ..Jaya .. has begun shooting her film , a new project , with a renowned Marathi director .. details of which shall follow."
Also read: Asim Riaz proudly shows off girlfriend Himanshi Khurana's Times Square billboard
Amitabh also talked about the efforts of nurturing a child. "You brought them into this World .. you gave them the best you could .. you gave them love and care and understanding .. and when they accomplish on their strengths there are tears of emotion .. parents all over have ever felt similar .. any of their achievement brings in the water in the eyes .. they be your pride and concern ever .. you lead them into this complicated Universe holding their little finger and they return their compliment by leading you , holding your hand and heart in support."
Abhishek stars alongside Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam in Dasvi. The social comedy movie is directed by first-time director Tushar Jalota and is written by Ritesh Shah. Dasvi is produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films in association with Bake My Cake Films.
