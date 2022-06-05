As Jeh joins Kareena Kapoor on Devotion of Suspect X sets, director Sujoy Ghosh jokes: 'Superstar with his mom'

Actor Kareena Kapoor on Sunday went for shooting along with her 'super star' son Jehgangir Ali Khan, also called Jeh. Taking to Twitter, film director Sujoy Ghosh shared a photo of the mother-son duo. Jeh is the younger son of Kareena and her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan. They have an elder son Taimur Ali Khan. (Also Read | Kareena Kapoor posts pic of Taimur eating 'pizza and fries’ with Laksshya Kapoor)

In the photo, shared by Sujoy, Kareena held Jeh's hands as they exited a building. As Jeh walked in front of his mother, Kareena looked at him. The actor wore a white T-shirt, blue denims and sandals. Jeh was dressed in a printed T-shirt, blue shorts and white shoes. Sujoy captioned the post, "Super star on set. Along with his mother."

along with his mother. pic.twitter.com/O9mJpVKKZY — sujoy ghosh (@sujoy_g) June 5, 2022

Kareena is currently shooting for Sujoy's film which will mark her OTT debut. The project is a screen adaptation of one of Keigo Higashino's works, The Devotion of Suspect X. Apart from Kareena, Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat are also part of the project. Last month, Kareena shot for the film in Kalimpong and Darjeeling in West Bengal. She was accompanied by her family--Saif, Taimur and Jehangir.

The actor will be seen next in Laal Singh Chaddha along with Aamir Khan. The film is helmed by director Advait Chandan. Recently sharing the trailer of the film on Instagram, Kareena had captioned her post, "A pandemic, two lockdowns, and a baby later... one of my most special films... also because my Jeh baba is very much a part of it (in my tummy). Thank you Advait and Aamir for having not just me but the both of us in it... it's something I will cherish forever. Over to you guys, finally... #LaalSinghChaddha."

Laal Singh Chaddha is an official adaptation of Tom Hanks-starrer Forest Gump. Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya are also a part of the project. While Kareena plays Laal Singh's (Aamir) love interest, Mona plays his mother and Naga Chaitanya plays his friend. The film is scheduled to release on August 11.

