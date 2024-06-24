Asha Parekh on all-girls vacay with Waheeda Rehman, Helen in Srinagar. See pics

Picture-perfect reunion

Asha took to Instagram to post a delightful photograph, showing the evergreen trio striking a pose on a houseboat. The Kashmiri landscape serves as a stunning backdrop, with their radiant smiles adding a timeless charm. The post showing their camaraderie is enchanting the fans and followers.

In her caption, Asha wrote, “Enjoying the houseboat in Srinagar”, with hashtags #FriendsForEver #FriendsLikeFamily #Holiday #FunTime #BeautifulKashmir #Nostalgia and #MakingMemories.

They have been in Srinagar for quite some time now. Some days ago, Asha uploaded another picture from the same trip. In that picture, the three friends were sitting in a garden and enjoying their meal. The caption read, “With my dear friends #Helenji & #Waheedaji in Srinagar”. She used the hashtags such as #FriendshipGoals and #MakingMemoriesThatLast.

Fans react

Social media users showered the post with love, with one admirer commenting, “Wow, three amazing super queens! Legends never die, they shine forever,” while another dubbed them “vintage queens.”

Reacting to the post, Raveena Tandon wrote, “How lovely!” and dropped red heart emojis.

One user wrote, “Triveni Sangam. 3 unmatched, unparalleled dancing Queens of the 60s & '70s have come together. What a fantastic moment!” Another shared, “Seeing all of you together makes my heart relax. I wish that time would come again when you went to Kashmir for shooting.”

About the icons

Asha, Waheeda and Helen are good friends and are often spotted together at events or on their trips. The trio celebrated together after the Dadasaheb Phalke Award was conferred on Asha in 2022.

Asha, now 81 years old, began her career as a child actor and made her debut as a lead heroine in Dil Deke Dekho (1959). She has acted in several films, including Kati Patang (1971), Teesri Manzil (1966), Love in Tokyo (1966), Aya Saawan Jhoom Ke (1969), Aan Milo Sajna (1970) and Mera Gaon Mera Desh (1971).

When it comes to Waheeda, she made her acting debut with the Telugu film Rojulu Marayi in 1955. She gained popularity with Guru Dutt's films such as Pyaasa (1957), Kaagaz Ke Phool (1959), Chaudhvin Ka Chand (1960) and Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam (1962).

Helen was introduced to Bollywood by actor Cuckoo, who helped her secure jobs as a group dancer in films like Shabistan (1951) and Awaara (1951). She became a regular performer and featured as a solo dancer in films like Alif Laila (1954) and Hoor-e-Arab (1955). Helen got her major break in 1958 with the song Mera Naam Chin Chin Chu in Shakti Samanta's film Howrah Bridge.