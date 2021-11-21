Athiya Shetty, Bhumi Pednekar, Vaani Kapoor stun at Anushka Ranjan-Aditya Seal's sangeet. See pics

Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal's sangeet ceremony on Saturday was a star-studded affair with several Bollywood celebrities in attendance. Alia Bhatt, Athiya Shetty, Bhumi Pednekar, Vaani Kapoor, Abhimanyu Dassani and Varun Sharma were among those who attended the party.

Alia, Vaani and Krystle D'Souza are among Anushka's best friends and were Team Bride. While Alia was in a lemon yellow lehenga, Krystle chose a sky blue one. Alia posed with Anushka's sister, actor Akansha Ranjan, who wore a blue lehenga. Vaani and designer Manish Malhotra posed for the photographers. Athiya was in an unconventional yellow saree and wore a maang tika.

The bride-to-be Anushka was in a red outfit while the groom-to-be Aditya was in an embellished black attire.

Athiya Shetty, Manish Malhotra, Vaani Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Bhumi Pednekar and her sister Samiksha at the sangeet. (Varinder Chawla)

Bhagyashree, Abhimanyu Dassani, Akansha Ranjan, Alia Bhatt, Raveena Tandon and Sussanne Khan at the sangeet. (Varinder Chawla)

David Dhawan with his wife, Krystle D'Souza at Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan's sangeet. (Varinder Chawla)

Among others spotted at the do was Sussanne Khan who was spotted in a white lehenga. Actor Bhumi Pednekar arrived with her sister Samiksha Pednekar. While Bhumi wore a white lehenga, her sister was in yellow. Filmmaker David Dhawan with his wife Laali, Raveena Tandon, Bhagyashree with her son Abhimanyu Dassani, Varun Sharma, Rohit Roy, Poonam Dhillon and Shatrughan Sinha were also at the party.

Aditya appeared in films like Tum Bin 2, Student Of The Year 2 and Indoo Ki Jawaani while Anushka has worked in films like Wedding Pullav and Batti Gul Meter Chalu. Her sister Akansha made her film debut with Guilty.

Before the wedding celebrations began, Anushka and her friends had united for her birthday party-bridal shower a few months ago. Aditya had declared his love for her in a note, “Happy birthday you overgrown child..I don't say this enough but you’re the best thing to have ever happened to mankind..I love you to the farthest star and back.. to all your birthdays together @anushkaranjan.”