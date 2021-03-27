IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Athiya Shetty reveals her stunning WhatsApp profile picture during an AMA session. See pic
Actor Athiya Shetty conducted an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Instagram.
Actor Athiya Shetty conducted an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Instagram.
bollywood

Athiya Shetty reveals her stunning WhatsApp profile picture during an AMA session. See pic

  • Taking to her Instagram stories, Athiya Shetty revealed she was "bored in the car" and decided to host an 'Ask Me Anything' session.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 27, 2021 07:32 PM IST

On Saturday, actor Athiya Shetty conducted an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Instagram. She revealed she was "bored in the car" and thus kicked off the AMA session. During her session, she revealed numerous details, including her WhatsApp profile picture.

A fan posed the question, "Your WhatsApp dp??" Replying to this, Athiya shared a sun-kissed picture of herself where she is seen wearing an off-shoulder top with accessories. She left her hair open while half her face was hidden by her shoulder.

Source: Instagram/athiyashetty
Source: Instagram/athiyashetty

She was also asked about her favourite song. The actor revealed that her current favourite is Peaches by Justin Bieber - ft Daniel Caesar, Giveon.

Source: Instagram/athiyashetty
Source: Instagram/athiyashetty

She was also asked about her daily makeup tutorial, to which she replied on her Instagram story, "are you sure you want to know??"Here she also added a video in which her makeup artist is trying to apply lipstick on her and a giggling Athiya asking "What you doing?" to which she gets a reply, "Open (your mouth)."

Source: Instagram/athiyashetty
Source: Instagram/athiyashetty

Athiya was asked to post the last picture she took. She posted a photo of a black and white puppy, named Mr. Mouse, with a speech bubble that reads "adopt me". Athiya also shared a video of a brood of three Great Danes as she pets and enjoys time with them when asked her "most special moment of 2020".

Source: Instagram/athiyashetty
Source: Instagram/athiyashetty
Source: Instagram/athiyashetty
Source: Instagram/athiyashetty

Replying to the question of "your current favourite actress", Athiya posted a picture of US actor Zendaya captioning the post saying "obsessed".

Source: Instagram/athiyashetty
Source: Instagram/athiyashetty

When asked about her hairstyle she shared a clip of herself wearing a top bun and asking "please help me find solutions for baby hair!"

Source: Instagram/athiyashetty
Source: Instagram/athiyashetty

When asked about the go-to person, she replied "mommy" adding a heart to it. The post features her mother Mana Shetty and baby Athiya spending time together sitting on the grass. In the last question, she was asked, "When are you meeting me??" to which she tagged Diana Penty and replied, "been too long!".

Source: Instagram/athiyashetty
Source: Instagram/athiyashetty
Source: Instagram/athiyashetty
Source: Instagram/athiyashetty

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan shares unseen BTS pics from the sets of Atrangi Re, see here

In 2015, Athiya made her Bollywood debut with Nikkhil Advani’s Hero, opposite Sooraj Pancholi. It was followed by Anees Bazmee’s Mubarakan. Her last release was Debamitra Biswal’s Motichoor Chaknachoor, alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
athiya shetty whatsapp

Related Stories

Shraddha Kapoor was spotted getting off a ferry on Saturday evening. (Varinder Chawla)
Shraddha Kapoor was spotted getting off a ferry on Saturday evening. (Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Shraddha screams 'nahi' after children try to throw water balloons at her, watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 27, 2021 06:27 PM IST
  • Shraddha Kapoor was spotted making her way ut of a ferry on Saturday evening when a group of children tried to throw water balloons at her.
READ FULL STORY
Avika Gor introduced Milind to the world last year.
Avika Gor introduced Milind to the world last year.
bollywood

Balika Vadhu actor Avika Gor posts special birthday message for boyfriend Milind

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 27, 2021 06:14 PM IST
  • Balika Vadhu actor Avika Gor on Saturday posted a special birthday message for her boyfriend, Milind Chandwani. Check it out here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP