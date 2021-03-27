Athiya Shetty reveals her stunning WhatsApp profile picture during an AMA session. See pic
- Taking to her Instagram stories, Athiya Shetty revealed she was "bored in the car" and decided to host an 'Ask Me Anything' session.
On Saturday, actor Athiya Shetty conducted an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Instagram. She revealed she was "bored in the car" and thus kicked off the AMA session. During her session, she revealed numerous details, including her WhatsApp profile picture.
A fan posed the question, "Your WhatsApp dp??" Replying to this, Athiya shared a sun-kissed picture of herself where she is seen wearing an off-shoulder top with accessories. She left her hair open while half her face was hidden by her shoulder.
She was also asked about her favourite song. The actor revealed that her current favourite is Peaches by Justin Bieber - ft Daniel Caesar, Giveon.
She was also asked about her daily makeup tutorial, to which she replied on her Instagram story, "are you sure you want to know??"Here she also added a video in which her makeup artist is trying to apply lipstick on her and a giggling Athiya asking "What you doing?" to which she gets a reply, "Open (your mouth)."
Athiya was asked to post the last picture she took. She posted a photo of a black and white puppy, named Mr. Mouse, with a speech bubble that reads "adopt me". Athiya also shared a video of a brood of three Great Danes as she pets and enjoys time with them when asked her "most special moment of 2020".
Replying to the question of "your current favourite actress", Athiya posted a picture of US actor Zendaya captioning the post saying "obsessed".
When asked about her hairstyle she shared a clip of herself wearing a top bun and asking "please help me find solutions for baby hair!"
When asked about the go-to person, she replied "mommy" adding a heart to it. The post features her mother Mana Shetty and baby Athiya spending time together sitting on the grass. In the last question, she was asked, "When are you meeting me??" to which she tagged Diana Penty and replied, "been too long!".
ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan shares unseen BTS pics from the sets of Atrangi Re, see here
In 2015, Athiya made her Bollywood debut with Nikkhil Advani’s Hero, opposite Sooraj Pancholi. It was followed by Anees Bazmee’s Mubarakan. Her last release was Debamitra Biswal’s Motichoor Chaknachoor, alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui.