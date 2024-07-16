Awkward! Ibrahim Ali Khan asks Rema to give him his jacket during Ambani baraat, singer throws it away instead

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's star-studded wedding had some international icons gracing the grand event. In one of the clips from the wedding, Ibrahim Ali Khan can be seen in a playful mood while Nigerian singer-rapper Rema was performing. In the video, Ibrahim can be seen asking for Rema's jacket while the latter was singing. (Also read: Namrata Shirodkar ‘will never forget’ meeting Sudha Murthy at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding) Ibrahim Ali Khan was seen asking for Nigerian singer Rema's jacket at Ambani wedding.

Fans divided over Ibrahim asking for Rema's jacket

As Rema performed at the baraat and removed his jacket, Ibrahim tried pulling it. The former refused to let it go and threw it over to Shikhar Paharia as Ibrahim smiled while standing at the first row.

A fan commented, “He isn't begging...he is nawab .. it's a fan moment.” Another fan wrote, “Such innocence. Even they have their own fan moments.” A person wrote, “Bhai vo nawab hai 50 rima khreed lega (He is a Nawab, he can buy 50 Remas).” Another fan defended Ibrahim and wrote, “Those who are saying it’s so embarrassing. Bhai wo bhi to kissi ka fan ho sakta hai na (He too can be somebody's fan).” Another user jokingly commented, “That's why they say. Never meet your idols in person.” A fan also pointed out, “He was just being kind and trying to hold it for him during his performance.” However, a user riased objection and wrote, “That's embarrassing. Why does he need the singer's jacket anyway?” Another user commented, “Shikhar ne jacket pheeek diya (Shikar threw away the jacket).”

Celebrities at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding

Anant And Radhika got married on July 12. Indian celebrities who attended the event were - Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and Manushi Chhillar among others. Priyanka Chopra also came to the wedding with her singer-actor husband Nick Jonas. International celebrities who were present during the Shubh Vivaah were - Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair, as well as international business figures such as Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser, Samsung Electronics chairman Jay Lee, GSK plc chief executive Emma Walmsley and WWE wrestler-actor John Cena.

Anant and Radhika's post-wedding festivities will also be held at London.