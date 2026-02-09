Ayesha Khan calls out misuse of AI, says seeing her morphed images does leave her disturbed

Actor Ayesha Khan has raised concerns over the misuse of artificial intelligence and the growing trend of circulating morphed images of celebrities online. She revealed that she has personally come across several altered pictures of herself on social media, adding that seeing such manipulated content leaves her feeling upset and disturbed. Ayesha Khan has gained popularity for featuring in Dhurandhar’s dance number Shararat.

Ayesha Khan on scary use of AI Ayesha spoke about the misuse of AI during an interview with Pinkvilla, and how scary things have turned out to be on social media.

Expressing her concern over the misuse of AI (Artificial Intelligence), Ayesha said that it has dangerously become normalised. She said, “The AI thing that has started is very scary. You have made a whole app to sexualise women on the internet... I can’t humanly process this information that this is happening… There was a picture of me and Vijay sir... it was turned into an AI video where we are hugging each other. I had to tell her that this has never happened before.”

Ayesha mentioned that she has seen several such morphed images of herself online, which look very realistic. She shares that it is “sad how most people would not know that it’s AI”.

Talking about the issue of paparazzi videos and viral clips, Ayesha said, “People don’t understand consent. You can’t do these things without asking… They know it’s wrong... you’re capturing someone’s oops moment and even posting that publicly.”

Here, she stressed that not all paparazzi operate the same way, asserting that they are “good people”. Ayesha said that many photographers respect boundaries when she communicates discomfort, saying when she asks them not to post any of her pictures, they agree and don't post it.

Ayesha Khan’s recent project Ayesha has gained popularity for featuring in Dhurandhar’s dance number Shararat alongside Krystle D'Souza. The song has gone viral on social media. Shararat is set during a wedding celebration in the Ranveer Singh-starrer, with the two actors portraying wedding dancers at a posh Karachi wedding. The song is composed by Sashwat Sachdev and sung by Madhubanti Bagchi and Jasmine Sandlas. Vijay Ganguly has choreographed the track.

Dhurandhar also stars Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt. The film has been a massive success at the box office, becoming India’s highest-grossing film of 2025. Its second part is releasing in March this year.

Ayesha has also in projects such as Baalveer Returns, Mukhachitram, Om Bheem Bush, Manamey and Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2.