Ayushmann Khurrana defends Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, says it isn't about infidelity: ‘A comedy of errors’

In the past few days, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do has found itself at the centre of social media chatter, with several people criticising the makers for glorifying infidelity. Now, actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh have come out in defence of the film, asserting that it doesn’t endorse infidelity in any way. Ayushmann, in fact, went a step further, describing his character as a “complete green flag.” Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is slated to release on May 15. Ayushmann Khurrana defends Pati Patni Aur Woh Do On Saturday, Ayushmann joined his Pati Patni Aur Woh Do co-stars Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Wamiqa Gabbi at the trailer launch of the film. At the event, he addressed the film’s storyline, emphasising that it does not endorse infidelity. “Yeh film inn charun ke beech mein kya chal raha hai uspe hai. At the same time, I think yeh jo mera role hai Prajapati Pandey ka… He is a green flag. He is a complete green flag, uska moral Compass bilkul correct hai (The film is about what happens between the four characters… At the same time, I think my character, Prajapati Pandey, is a green flag. He is a complete green flag, his moral compass is absolutely right),” Ayushmann said. The actor added, “We are not promoting any infidelity because it is a family film. Everyone will enjoy watching it. It is just a comedy of errors. Ismein aisa kuch nahi hai ke Prajapati ka kissi ke saath affair hai. Aisa kuch bhi nahi hai (There is nothing in it that suggests Prajapati is having an affair with anyone. There’s nothing like that at all).”

During the event, Rakul also defended the film, saying, “The film doesn’t promote infidelity or having affairs”. “Yeh ek commdy of errors hai. Aur comedy of error toh yahan par kai logun ke saath hota hoga… Toh aap bhi relate karenge zaroor (This is a comedy of errors. And such mix-ups happen with many people… so you’ll definitely be able to relate to it),” Rakul mentioned.

The remarks come after the makers were slammed by social media users, who accused them of glorifying infidelity following the release of the film’s first look through its teaser. On April 20, T-Series shared the teaser of Pati Patni Aur Woh Do. The film's trailer was released on Saturday. The teaser opened with a voiceover talking about how everything changes in the world except for "patiyon ki fitrat", following which he is seen getting tangled in a web of romance. At that time, one social media user wrote, “Bollywood needs to stop turning seriously problematic issues into 'comedy.' Whether it’s cheating, alpha-beta male dynamics, or toxic relationships, everything is packaged as humorous or glamorous. We can do better storytelling than relying on this cringe worthy content.” “Flip the script to patni ki fitrat and try normalize wives cheating and this type of comedy will get instant ban,” one wrote. Another social media user wrote, “Not only is this normalising adultery, It is spreading negative gender stereotypes as well.” “LOL !! what do you want the movie message to be then? It just showed if you can cheat the wife has options too,” one comment read. Another social media user wrote, “What the heck is ‘patiyon ki fitrat’ bollywood with it's never ending obsession with glorifying infidelity”.