Ayushmann plays cricket in Assam, shares cute video of kids shouting his name
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is now in Assam to shoot his new film. He posted videos from the North East. In some, he is playing cricket and another one has little girls are shouting his name.
Sharing it, he wrote: "In between shots! #NorthEast". Ayushmann is with the bat, and a plastic chair serves as the wicket. The playground is ringed by lush green hills all around. The last video shows a bunch of little girls shouting 'Ayushmann' in unison. Another lot of young boys are dancing behind them.
In his Instagram Stories, he shared a bunch of video clips from the team's visit to Kaziranga national park. In some, he shows us the verdant vistas. In another, the video shows the team on jeeps, out in the open. As he pans the camera, capturing other team members, Ayushmann can be heard saying: "Main apni photo nahin dukhaoonga kyunki main look mein hoon (I will not show my picture as I am in the look)." He also shared a picture of a rhinoceros with a popular song, Genda Phool from Dilli 6, playing in the background.
While the pandemic is not over yet, this is the second film Ayushmann has worked on through it. His first film that was completely shot and finished through the pandemic was Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. At its completion, Ayushmann had written: "Today, I feel immensely proud that our film is the first one in India to finish shooting an entire film while battling the coronavirus.
"I have to credit my director and producer Abhishek Kapoor and Pragya Kapoor for manning the resources so diligently and so effectively. It feels amazing that we managed this feat in my hometown Chandigarh - couldn’t be prouder!!! Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is a very special film for me and I can’t wait to share it with the world in cinemas next year! @gattukapoor #BhushanKumar @pragyakapoor @_vaanikapoor_ @gitspictures @tseriesfilms #ChandigarhKareAashiqui."
Ayushmann, along with his family members including wife, brother and actor Aparshakti Khurana, moved back to Chandigarh during the lockdown.
