Wed, Sept 10, 2025
Baaghi 4 box office collection day 6: No takers for Tiger Shroff film midweek, film collects 2 crore

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Santanu Das
Updated on: Sept 10, 2025 10:15 pm IST

Baaghi 4 box office collection day 6: Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, and Harnaaz Sandhu's ultraviolent action spectacle seems to have flustered audiences off.

Baaghi 4 box office collection day 6: Tiger Shroff headlined the Baaghi franchise and took it to great box office business in the previous instalments. Then what has gone missing this time? The September 5 release seemed to have it all on paper, the star presence, the killer action, and more- and yet the film has not found viewers in its first week. (Also read: Baaghi 4 Twitter review: 'Desi Stallone' Tiger Shroff can't save this 'cringe violent mess with no story', say viewers)

Baaghi 4 box office collection day 6: Tiger Shroff plays the lead in the action film.
Baaghi 4 box office

The latest update on Sacnilk states that Baaghi 4 collected 1.93 crore on its sixth day of release, as per early estimates. This brings the film's total box office collectionto a lukewarm 41.68 crore. The film opened at 12 crore, which is still the highest single-day collection for the film so far.

The downward spiral is a worrying sign for Baaghi 4. In comparison, the other big Hollywood release, The Conjuring: Last Rites, has gone on to collect 2.55 crore on Wednesday. The total India collection of the horror film is now at 63.55 crore, which is far higher than Baaghi 4. Viewers have shown their preference for a Hollywood franchise over a Bollywood franchise this time around.

A worrying signal?

This was the exact sentiment that was expressed by filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, who shared his disappointment with Bollywood films sticking to franchises and same old rules. He asked on his X account, “Franchise films without original directors are tanking. Is there a lesson to learn for the producers???”

Baaghi 4 is the fourth instalment in the franchise, which began in 2016 with Baaghi, starring Tiger and Shraddha Kapoor. Baaghi 4 also stars Sonam Bajwa, Shreyas Talpade, Saurabh Sachdeva, Upendra Limaye, and Sheeba Akashdeep Sabir in key roles. The story and screenplay have been penned by Sajid Nadiadwala. It is directed by A. Harsha and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

