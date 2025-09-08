Search
Mon, Sept 08, 2025
Baaghi 4 worldwide box office collection day 3: Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt film lags behind Baaghi 3 over 1st weekend

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Neeshita Nyayapati
Published on: Sept 08, 2025 04:10 pm IST

Baaghi 4 worldwide box office collection day 3: Directed by A Harsha and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Baaghi 4 stars Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt in lead roles.

Baaghi 4 worldwide box office collection day 3: The fourth instalment of the Baaghi film series was released in theatres on 5 September. The film, directed by A Harsha, written and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, stars Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa and Harnaaz Sandhu in lead roles. In its first weekend, Baaghi 4 has, however, lagged behind its predecessor, Baaghi 3.

Baaghi 4 worldwide box office collection day 3: Tiger Shroff plays the lead in the action film.

Baaghi 4 worldwide box office collection

According to Sacnilk, Baaghi 4 earned 31.25 crore net and 37.25 crore gross in India in three days. With the overseas collection of 5.25 crore, the total collection worldwide is 42.50 crore in its first weekend. The film has yet to touch the 50 crore mark after opening to lukewarm reviews from the audience.

Baaghi 4 is lagging behind its predecessor, Baaghi 3. The 2020 film made 53.83 crore net and 64 crore gross in India in its first weekend and 81 crore worldwide. Baaghi 3 made 137 crore collection worldwide in its lifetime, while Baaghi 2 made 257 crore in 2018 and Baaghi made 125.9 crore in 2016. It remains to be seen if the fourth film will beat any of these collections.

About the Baaghi films

Baaghi is an action film series, all produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, with Tiger as the lead. Baaghi, which is based on the Telugu film Varsham, was directed by Sabbir Khan. Baaghi 2 was based on the Telugu film Kshanam, while Baaghi 3 was based on the Tamil film Vettai. Ahmed Khan directed both films.

Baaghi 4 has a story similar to the Tamil film Ainthu Ainthu, with Harsha taking over the director's duties. It tells the story of a man named Ronny who is haunted by memories of a woman he believes he loved, even as people around him tell him he’s hallucinating.

