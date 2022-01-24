Babil Khan tells mom Sutapa Sikdar he needs love, she asks: 'Ab kya jaan loge meri?' Watch

Babil Khan, son of late actor Irrfan Khan, has given a glimpse of his conversation with his mother Sutapa Sikdar. Taking to Instagram, Babil shared videos as the mother-son duo spent time outdoors.

In the first clip, Babil Khan told Sutapa Sikdar, "I'm your kid" to which she asked, "So what?". Babil replied, "So you've to be gentle." Sutapa told him, "I'm being gentle by keeping you in my house, even when..." as they burst out laughing

In the second video, Babil told Sutapa, "I need love, Mumma." She replied, "But I've given you so much of love. Ab kya jaan loge meri? Ma ban gayi toh? Kitna love dun (What do you want now? Just because I'm a mother? How much love do you want)? Truckloads? Tempoloads? Trainloads toh nahi desakti na (I can't give trainloads, right)?"

Babil told Sutapa, "Shiploads" and she teased him saying, "Shiploads of love baby. " Sutapa then told him, "Bas karo (Stop it now)" and he responded, "Yeh cut hi nahi karrahi hai (She's not ending the recording)." He referred to the person, not seen in the video, filming Babil and Sutapa. Sharing the video, Babil captioned it, "More highlights from yesterday."

On Sunday, Babil had shared pictures on Instagram with Sutapa and his brother Ayaan Khan. The trio with their friend celebrated Sutapa's birthday at an open-air restaurant. In the photos, Sutapa kissed her children and smiled.

Sharing the post, Babil had captioned it, "@djspersis made sure we celebrated mamma’s birthday this year and look at @sikdarsutapa cutie happy face (red heart emoji)." For the celebration, Babil wore a floral purple shirt and dark pants. Sutapa dressed in cream coloured ethnic wear and Ayaan opted for casual wear.

Sutapa often shares posts on Instagram featuring Irrfan and Babil. Recently, she posted a throwback photo of the father-son duo having a chat. She had written, “When father and son work on the same film 'on' and 'off' camera - I don't know what they were discussing but it always seemed like a life or death matter (whether it be the difference in the taste of today's nimbu pani (lemonade) to that of yesterday's or perhaps some actual existential inquiry).”

She had added, "Irrfan do you miss our conversations? Babil misses these terribly. may you give me the place of second-best conversation companion in your life Babil atam. I know I can never fill the void you feel. #parenting#irrfan#fatherson#babilkhan." Irrfan died in April 2020, at the age of 53, after a long battle with cancer.

Babil is set to make his acting debut with Netflix's Qala. Last year, he had revealed that he is a part of filmmaker Shoojit Sircar's upcoming project.

He is also part of Yash Raj Films's first digital series, titled The Railway Men. Described as a tribute to the unsung heroes of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy, the show will also feature actors R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, and Divyenndu Sharma. Debutant director Shiv Rawail will direct the series and it will start streaming from December 2, 2022.

