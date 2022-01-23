‘Irrfan Khan, do you miss our conversations?’: Sutapa Sikdar remembers actor, shares his photo with Babil

Sutapa Sikdar remembered her late husband, actor Irrfan Khan on Saturday and shared a picture on Instagram. The picture showed their son Babil and Irrfan on the sets of a film when they worked together.

Sharing the picture, she wrote on Facebook, "I don't know what they were discussing but they always had these intense discussions on everything. Irrfan do you miss our conversations? Babil misses these terribly. May you give me the place of second-best conversation companion in your life Babil atam. I know I can never fill the void you feel. #parenting #irrfan #fatherson #babilkhan."

In another post, she shared the same picture and wrote, “When father and son work on the same film 'on' and ‘off-camera’ - I don't know what they were discussing but it always seemed like a life or death matter (whether it be the difference in the taste of today's nimbu pani to that of yesterday's or perhaps some actual existential inquiry).”

Irrfan died in April 2020, around two years after he was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour. He was 53 at the time. After making a name for himself on the small screen with shows such as Chandrakanta, Irrfan created a unique space in Hindi films and had critically acclaimed movies such as Maqbool and Paan Singh Tomar to his credit. He was last seen in Homi Adajania's Angrezi Medium.

Babil is set to make his acting debut with Netflix's Qala. Recently, he also revealed that he is a part of filmmaker Shoojit Sircar's upcoming project.

