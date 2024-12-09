Baby John trailer reactions: Fans spot Salman Khan's cameo, predict a blockbuster Christmas for Varun Dhawan

Salman Khan in Baby John trailer!

What's more, as the screen flashed to reveal the release date of the film to be on December 25, aka on Christmas day, it was Salman Khan's voice wishing fans a ‘Merry Christmas’! Will there be an extended cameo by Salman Khan in Baby John? Will he return as Chulbul Pandey, his iconic character from the Dabbangg films? Fans had a lot of reactions to the trailer, even as they took note of Varun Dhawan's impressive action sequences.

Fan reactions

Reacting to the trailer, a fan commented: “That Last part! Bhai said “Merry Christmas” Ready for Full BOOM BAAM!” A comment read, “Last 2 sec of trailer is enough to make me book ticket of this film for 3 times at least.” A fan said, “Varun is going to give us one of his best performances yet!”

A second fan noted, “That 5 min Cameo will take the hype to next level (fire emoticons) Screen time 5-10 min ka, impact puure mahine ka (impact lasts for a month even if the cameo is for 5-10 mins).” A fan also said, “Last 2 seconds was FIre ........Can't Wait for this....🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥MERRY CHRISTMAS” “Real mass cinema!! Theatre will going to blast 💥. Bgm is sick,” read a comment.

Baby John also stars Keerthy Suresh, Jackie Shroff, Wamiqa Gabbi and Sanya Malhotra in pivotal roles. It is produced by Atlee and directed by A Kaleeswaran.