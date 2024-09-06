Bad Cop's Aishwarya Sushmita tells us about her special name; qualities of Aishwarya Rai, Sushmita Sen she aspires for

Aishwarya Sushmita on grey characters, avoiding stereotypes

When asked if she was apprehensive or concerned about being stereotyped in playing Kiki in Bad Cop, as previously she had portrayed dark and grey characters in Special Ops 1.5 and Khakee: The Bihar Chapter respectively, Aishwarya says, “I started my career with Special Ops. I found myself in a situation with shades of grey, but Kiki isn't entirely grey. I would describe her as a very bold character, not timid. My on-screen presence demands a strong character to convey the writer's or director's vision. Initially, my shoot for Special Ops was supposed to last around 6-7 days. However, I ended up shooting for about 17 days for the show, which only had four episodes. This overlapped with Kay Kay Menon's shooting period. When I signed the contract, I didn't expect my character to be so significant, but I trusted Neeraj Pandey's vision. The chance to work with such a big team was an obvious choice for me.”

She also points out, “Khakee was also Neeraj Sir's creation, and my character, Meeta, turned out to be more complex than I initially thought. I put my faith in Neeraj Sir because his characters never go unnoticed. I trusted the team, including directors Shital and Bhav, who picked me after my audition. I also realized that Bad Cop had a strong character arc. Nowadays, the audience wants to see multi-dimensional characters, not just typical romantic dramas. Now that I've established myself as an actor, I'll be more selective about the roles I choose to avoid being typecast. No actor wants to be pigeonholed.”

Aishwarya on playing Meeta in Khakee: The Bihar Chapter

When quizzed about how much helpful it was for her to pick up the nuances and dialect while playing Meeta Devi in Khakee: The Bihar Chapter, since she hails from Darbhanga, the actor says, “Working on any character is important to me, and I often draw from my experiences growing up in Darbhanga. Living there for 12 years gave me a deep understanding of the place and its intricacies, which greatly influenced my ability to portray characters realistically. Following my time in Darbhanga, I moved to a hostel in Rajasthan for my studies and later pursued my Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Delhi before eventually relocating to Mumbai. When I was offered the role of Meeta, I felt the need to reacquaint myself with the environment of my upbringing, so I spent a week there. Coming from Bihar, I found it relatively easy to grasp the dialects due to my strong connection to my roots. In order to fully immerse myself in the character, I even switched off my phone for a week to focus on the finer details.”

On impact of Aishwarya Rai, Sushmita Sen in her life

Aishwarya has earlier spoken about her unique name given by her parents. When quizzed about the influence of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sushmita Sen on her life, she says, “The name I was given has always inspired me. When I think about Sushmita and Aishwarya, I'm motivated to strive for excellence. My parents gave me this name, and I admire these two outstanding personalities. They are not just good-looking but also talented and unique individuals. I'm inspired by Sushmita's confidence, way of speaking, and articulateness. Aishwarya's elegance is something I admire as well. They are both legends, so there is much to learn from them. I want to do my best to be better, but in my own way. They are a true inspiration to me.”

Aishwarys Sushmita on harassment faced by women

Aishwarya, when asked if in the present times a lot of budding actors' parents are skeptical about them joining the entertainment industry is due to the reports of harassment and security concerns, she opines, “I believe the harassment of women is not limited to one industry. It seems women experience more harassment in the corporate sector. I often hear about such incidents from friends. It is society's responsibility to ensure the safety of our women wherever they are. However, some individuals do not respect boundaries. If you receive such calls or messages, it is up to you to handle them and ensure your protection. Many people have predetermined opinions about the industry's safety for women. In Bollywood, everything is glamorous, so any issues are immediately highlighted. However, the corporate sector does not receive the same media attention. Unfortunately, even though an incident in the entertainment industry is immediately reported, occurrences in the corporate sector often go unnoticed.”

The actor also says, “I know many of my friends' parents are worried and have a lot of fear. This is a common concern, and everyone needs to take responsibility and make progress. We should not allow ourselves to be manipulated or exploited by the situation or other people. It is crucial to speak out about these issues to raise awareness. I hope for a world where women feel safer and have access to secure spaces so that even outsiders look at it positively.”

Aishwarya Sushmita on social media negativity

The Bad Cop actor when asked about the impact of social media on mental health of celebrities due to the need of seeking validation from fans and followers, points out, “I firmly believe that knowledge is incredibly empowering. I've noticed some individuals posting things to make themselves appear intellectual, but I prefer to call them pseudo-intellectuals. When using social media, we should aim to post things that inspire and add value to others. Our followers and fans look up to us, so we shouldn't spread hatred. Lately, I've noticed a lot of posts about the Palestine and Bangladesh issues. From the beginning, I've realized the importance of gaining knowledge. The overwhelming amount of content on social media can be confusing. I've prioritized focusing on reading books and watching films that contribute to my personal and professional growth. Clarity is important, and it comes with life experience. Maintaining a healthy social media environment is crucial. There's already a lot of negativity, so it's better to focus on the positives.”

Aishwarya on celebrities speaking on sensitive issues

On being asked if celebrities need to be responsible while commenting on politically sensitive issues on social media, Aishwarya says, “I've observed that public figures often steer clear of political discussions or controversies, and that's completely fine. Politics can be deeply personal, and individuals have the right to keep their views private. I also know many people who are very vocal about politics away from the public eye. Public figures should refrain from expressing their opinions without proper knowledge, as they have a greater responsibility due to their influence on the masses. Though not many public figures get involved in politics, those who do without proper knowledge are often criticized on social media. There is both constructive and negative criticism. It's important for anyone, including myself, to be well-informed before speaking on political matters, especially when you have a large following. It's crucial to be sensitive and well-informed when discussing political issues, as it ultimately impacts what is fair and beneficial for society.”