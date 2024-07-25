Bad Newz box office collection day 6: Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri film earns over 40 crore in India so far

Bad Newz box office collection day 6: The film has been decent business in India. As per Sacnilk.com, Bad Newz has earned over ₹40 crore nett so far. The film has been directed by Anand Tiwari. (Also Read | Bad Newz movie review: Vicky Kaushal's swag salvages predictable rom-com; Triptii Dimri is only hot, not happening) Triptii Dimri and Vicky Kaushal in a still from Bad Newz.

Bad Newz India box office

The film earned ₹8.3 crore on day one, ₹10.25 crore on day two, ₹11.15 crore on day three, ₹3.5 crore on day four and ₹3.75 on day five. On Wednesday, day six, the film collected ₹3.25 crore nett in India as per early estimates. So far, the film has earned ₹40.2 crore in India. Bad Newz had an overall 12.36 percent Hindi occupancy on Wednesday.

Bad Newz review

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, “Written by Ishita Moitra and Tarun Dudeja, Bad Newz has an intriguing plot, and the first half is built nicely with characters having fun. Cut to the second half, the first 30 minutes just drag and the sequences between Kaushal and Virk start to look repetitive. The dialogues are quirky with some witty one-liners that trigger some laughter. But it's inconsistent to keep you hooked. Despite a smooth screenplay, Bad Newz looks rushed. Especially Saloni and Akhil's love story – it lacks the depth and impact, and we are just overfed a couple of lovemaking sequences, including one on the dinner table with the couple throwing away the best of cutlery and smashing a beautiful chocolate cake.”

About Bad Newz

The film seems to be a successor to Good Newwz (2019). It starred Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Akshay Kumar, and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles. Bad Newz takes a hilarious detour from the usual rom-com tropes, diving into the chaotic world of heteropaternal superfecundation.

It stars Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Ammy Virk, and Neha Dhupia in the pivotal role. It also has cameos by Ananya Panday and Neha Sharma. The comedy-drama follows the story of a woman (Triptii Dimri), who gets pregnant with twins belonging to two different men, played by Vicky and Ammy Virk. Bad Newz has been produced by Amritpal Singh Bindra, Apoorva Mehta and Karan Johar.