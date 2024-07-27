Bad Newz box office collection day 8: Vicky Kaushal film earns almost 43 cr, impacted by Deadpool & Wolverine

Bad Newz box office collection day 8: Vicky Kaushal-starrer romantic comedy, directed by Anand Tiwari, and also featuring Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk, has new competition in the market. While no Bollywood movie has released this week, Shawn Levy's buddy superhero movie Deadpool & Wolverine has started dominating the Indian box office. (Also Read: Deepika Padukone says Vicky Kaushal’s Tauba Tauba is ‘coming out of people's ears’ these days) Bad Newz box office collection day 8: Vicky Kaushal's film has new competition

Bad Newz box office day 8

As per Sacnilk, after Bad Newz rounded off its opening week at ₹42.85 crore, the film earned ₹2.15 crore on its second Friday. This was only a minor dip from its previous day's collection of ₹2.75 crore. Thus, the total collection of the film now stands at ₹45 crore at the domestic box office.

Competition from Deadpool & Wolverine

While the minor dip in figures may suggest Bad Newz is hoding its own in front of the formidable Hollywood contender, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh claims Bad Newz has indeed been “impacted” by the new entrant. However, on the brighter side, he also predicted that the collection should increase over the weekend. Bad Newz is expected to hit the ₹50 crore milestone at the domestic box office this weekend.

Directed by Anand Tiwari, the film, released on July 19, has made a total collection of ₹78.30 crore globally. Dharma Productions shared the update on its X handle on Friday with a poster from the film, which read, "A Worldwide Entertainer! 78.30 crore in 1 week". The caption stated, "Breaking Newz: '#BadNewz' is taking over the globe with its dhamakedaar entertainment!"

The film's plot revolves around Triptii's character, Saloni Bagga, who has the rare medical condition of heteropaternal superfecundation, a reproductive process in which twins are born to the same mother but from different biological fathers. The characters of Vicky and Ammy – Akhil Chadha and Gurbir Singh – compete against each other to prove who is the best father for the children and the most deserving person to win Saloni's heart.

Produced by Amritpal Singh Bindra, Apoorva Mehta and Karan Johar, the film also stars Neha Dhupia in a pivotal role.