Badass Ravikumar box office collection day 2: Himesh Reshammiya's film still races ahead of Loveyapa despite a drop

Badass Ravikumar box office collection day 2: Himesh Reshammiya's Badass Ravikumar, a spin-off of the 2014 film The Xpose, beat Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's film, Loveyapa's first-day haul and continues to race ahead of it even on the second day. Himesh Reshammiya's still from Badass Ravikumar.

Badass Ravikumar box office collection day 2

Despite opening to mixed-to-negative reviews, Himesh's film collected ₹2.75 crore at the box office on day 1. Now, the early estimates on Sacnilk show that the film witnessed a drop in its collection on the first Saturday and collected ₹1.99 crore on day 2. This brings the total collection of the film to ₹4.74 crore.

Still races ahead of Loveyapa

It had an overall 9.38% occupancy rate with 6.74% for morning shows and 12.01% for afternoon. Even on day 2, Himesh Reshammiya's film surpassed Junaid and Khushi's latest release, Loveyapa. The romantic drama, which is a remake of the Tamil film, Love Today, collected only ₹1.16 crore at the box office on day 2, according to the early estimates. The film's total now stands at ₹2.31 crore.

About Badass Ravikumar

Badass Ravikumar is a musical parody action film, directed by Keith Gomes and produced by Himesh Reshammiya Melodies. Apart from Himesh Reshammiya, the film also stars Prabhu Deva, Kirti Kulhari, Simona J, Saurabh Sachdeva, Sanjay Mishra, and Johnny Lever in supporting roles.

The Hindustan Times review of the film reads, “This film is an assault on not just the villain but our senses too with common sense taking the worst beating. But Himesh makes it clear right at the beginning: logic optional, in capital letters. So one can’t even blame him for the atrocity he has pulled off here. One feels helpless as a movie critic because he has a comeback ready.”