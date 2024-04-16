Bade Miyan Chote Miyan box office collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar film plummets, earns just 2.5 cr on Monday

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan box office collection Day 5: Bad news is coming in for Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. Their latest action film seems to have almost completely lost steam at the domestic box office in just five days. As per a Sacnilk.com report, it collected just ₹2.5 crore, suffering a 72% drop from Sunday's collection. While, it is expected for a film to suffer lower numbers on its first Monday, the big drop does not bode well for the rest of the week's collections. (Also read: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan review: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff serve a formulaic action spectacle with abundant swag) Bade Miyan Chote Miyan box office collection Day 5: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F pose for a picture during the trailer launch of their film.(Sunil Khandare )

Box office breakdown

The film enjoyed an extended weekend, releasing on April 11, Thursday on the occasion of Eid. It earned a healthy ₹15.65 crore on day 1. On day 2, Friday, it earned ₹7.6 crore, registering better figures-- ₹8.5 crore and ₹9 crore--on Saturday and Sunday. The film's total domestic collection now stands at ₹43 crore.

Overseas, the film seems to be doing well. Its worldwide collection is expected to hit ₹100 crore on day 5. The final figures will be in shortly.

About Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan features Akshay and Tiger performing death-defying stunts and high-octane action sequences. They play two elite soldiers who embark on a mission to recover a stolen AI weapon.

Actor Prithiviraj Sukumaran plays the role of the antagonist Kabir in the movie. It also features Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F and Sonakshi Sinha.

The film, which was also released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Zafar.

Earlier, director Ali said he wasn't particularly concerned about Akshay's recent box office setbacks, with OMG 2, which featured the actor in a pivotal role, being an exception.

"I am bringing him into the space that his audience wants to watch him in the most, which is action. My learning of working with Salman sir and all the stars that I’ve worked with, is if you satisfy their core audience base, they will always give you the love back. The trick is to give the audience the best version of Akshay Kumar as an action star. So, I'm not stressed at all about the movie," he told PTI in an interview.