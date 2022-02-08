Bade Miyan Chote Miyan teaser: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff battle goons in action-packed clip, fans go 'Woah'

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are uniting for the first time ever in Ali Abbas Zafar's upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, the actors announced in the form of an action-filled teaser on social media.

The film, which is slated to release on Christmas 2023, has the same title as the 1998 classic, which starred Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda in lead roles. But it is unclear if it is a remake. The release announcement uses the title track of the 1998 film in the background. The original was a comedy caper, while this one is being described as an 'action entertainer'.

In the two-minute video posted by both Akshay and Tiger on Instagram, Tiger is seen rappelling into an underground facility and batting some armed guards with his guns and martial art skills. At the same time, we can see Akshay too going face-to-face against the guards in another part of the facility.

Pretty soon, the two bump into each other. As Akshay asks Tiger what he is doing there, the younger actor replies in Hindi, "I am here to announce my film." When he informs that the release date of his film is Christmas 2023, Akshay says it will clash with him. Then Tiger says his film is called Chote Miyan and Akshay says his is titled Bade Miyan, before Akshay says, "Saath aayega (Will you do it together)?"

At this, the two join hands and the theme music from the original film plays in the background. Sharing the video on Instagram, Akshay wrote, "The year you debuted in this world, I debuted in films. Phir bhi muqabla karoge Chote Miyan? Chal phir ho jaye full-on action! (Still, do you want to compete little one? Then let's have full on action)." Tiger, too shared the video, captioning it "Double Action, Double Dhamaka!!"

The announcement saw mostly excited fans saying they can't wait for the film. "Year of the Tiger is finally here," quipped Tiger's sister Krishna Shroff in comments. "Woah, can't wait," wrote a fan.

There had been reports earlier that the two actors were coming together for a remake of the 1998 film. But a report in Bollywood Hungama over the weekend claimed that the films only share a title and this one is not a remake. The film is being produced by Jackky Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment.

