Badshah breaks silence on rumours of dating Hania Aamir, says she is a ‘very good friend’

Badshah has been linked to Pakistani actor Hania Aamir for some time now. She recently also attended the concert of Badshah, and posted a clip from the event on her Instagram Stories. Now, in a new interaction at Sahitya AajTak 2024, reported by India Today, Badshah addressed these rumours and denied them. He said that Hania is a ‘very good friend’ with whom he shares a ‘great connection.’ (Also read: Pakistani actor Hania Aamir attends rumoured boyfriend Badshah's concert, calls him ‘hero, absolute rockstar’) Badshah and Pakistani actor Hania Aamir pose for the camera in Dubai.

What Badshah said

Talking about his equation with Hania, Badshah said, "Hania is a very good friend of mine, and we share a great connection. We have a lot of fun whenever we meet, and that’s all there is to it. She is happy in her life and I am in mine. Our equation is wonderful, but people often misinterpret it and see what they want to believe."

More details

Badshah and Hania often share pictures and videos on Instagram when they catch up, especially in Dubai. In the new clip that was shared by Hania, she and Badshah bowed at each other as he folded his hands. Then Hania gave a shout-out to the rapper, after which he was seen giving her a hug. "That's my beautiful friend! He's an absolute rockstar! Hero hai (He is a hero) @badboyshah." Re-sharing it on his Instagram Stories, Badshah wrote, “Sabko pata hai rockstar kaun hai (you) (Everyone knows who is the rockstar) (folded hands emoji),” she wrote in the caption.

Badshah, whose real name is Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, was previously married to Jasmine Masih. The two tied the knot in 2012, but decided to part ways in 2020. Their daughter Jessemy Grace Masih Singh was born in January 2017. He was previously rumoured to be dating Mrunal Thakur but he indirectly denied the same.