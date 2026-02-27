BAFTA winner Boong, directed by Lakshmipriya Devi, to re-release in theatres on this date
Boong revolves around a young boy living with his single mother in Manipur, both grappling with the unexplained disappearance of his father, Joykumar.
Boong, a Manipuri language film directed by Lakshmipriya Devi, which recently won an award at the BAFTAs, will re-release in India next month. It is the first Indian film ever to win the BAFTA award. Boong had earlier released in India on September 19 last year in select cities and cinemas at PVR INOX.
Boong to re-release in India on this date
The film marked Lakshmipriya's directorial debut. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar made the announcement. The BAFTA award-winning film will release in theatres on March 6. Farhan shared the film's poster along with a note. "A journey of innocence, love and resilience. Witness India’s first BAFTA Award-winning film, in cinemas on 6th March," read the caption.
About Boong
Boong revolves around a young boy living with his single mother in a Manipuri village, both grappling with the unexplained disappearance of his father, Joykumar. Once working out of town, Joykumar has vanished without a trace—sparking unanswered questions: Is he dead? Or has he abandoned them? Determined to give his mother “the best gift ever”, Boong embarks on a heartfelt journey with his best friend to find his missing father. The film starred Gugun Kingpin and Bala Hijam in the lead roles.
Boong at BAFTA
The film recently won the Best Children's & Family Film award at the 79th edition of the BAFTA Film Awards, which took place on February 22 at The Royal Festival Hall in London. It was nominated alongside Arco, Lilo & Stitch and Zootropolis 2. It was the only Indian film nominated at the awards.
Boong had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2024 and went on to be screened at several other festivals, including the International Film Festival of India and the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival. It is produced by Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment with Chalkboard Entertainment and Suitable Pictures.
Recently, producers Vikesh Bhutani and Shujaat Saudagar spoke about filming Boong in Manipur. Shujaat told news agency PTI, "The film spoke universally, whether it's a troubled place in India or anywhere in the world. Also, the journey of this kid and the innocence that children bring in dealing with these kinds of issues was fascinating because we've never seen it from a child's point of view. We've never seen it from that lens."
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnanya Das
Ananya Das works as Deputy Chief Content Producer with the digital platform of Hindustan Times. She has worked as a journalist for over 13 years, writing about news, movies, lifestyle, celebrities, web series and has a keen interest in K-pop. Ananya has been working with Hindustan Times for nearly five years now. A BA (Hons) in English from Gauhati Univerity, Ananya is also an IIMC Delhi (2013) alum. She has worked in both print journalism and, after working there for some time, she joined the digital platform. Ananya has learnt accuracy, objectivity, deadlines and prioritises verifying facts, maintains ethical standards by being fair and impartial, and works quickly, which is required for digital media.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.