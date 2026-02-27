BAFTA winner Boong, directed by Lakshmipriya Devi, to re-release in theatres on this date

The film marked Lakshmipriya's directorial debut. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar made the announcement. The BAFTA award-winning film will release in theatres on March 6. Farhan shared the film's poster along with a note. "A journey of innocence, love and resilience. Witness India’s first BAFTA Award-winning film, in cinemas on 6th March," read the caption.

Boong , a Manipuri language film directed by Lakshmipriya Devi, which recently won an award at the BAFTAs, will re-release in India next month. It is the first Indian film ever to win the BAFTA award. Boong had earlier released in India on September 19 last year in select cities and cinemas at PVR INOX.

About Boong Boong revolves around a young boy living with his single mother in a Manipuri village, both grappling with the unexplained disappearance of his father, Joykumar. Once working out of town, Joykumar has vanished without a trace—sparking unanswered questions: Is he dead? Or has he abandoned them? Determined to give his mother “the best gift ever”, Boong embarks on a heartfelt journey with his best friend to find his missing father. The film starred Gugun Kingpin and Bala Hijam in the lead roles.

Boong at BAFTA The film recently won the Best Children's & Family Film award at the 79th edition of the BAFTA Film Awards, which took place on February 22 at The Royal Festival Hall in London. It was nominated alongside Arco, Lilo & Stitch and Zootropolis 2. It was the only Indian film nominated at the awards.

Boong had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2024 and went on to be screened at several other festivals, including the International Film Festival of India and the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival. It is produced by Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment with Chalkboard Entertainment and Suitable Pictures.

Recently, producers Vikesh Bhutani and Shujaat Saudagar spoke about filming Boong in Manipur. Shujaat told news agency PTI, "The film spoke universally, whether it's a troubled place in India or anywhere in the world. Also, the journey of this kid and the innocence that children bring in dealing with these kinds of issues was fascinating because we've never seen it from a child's point of view. We've never seen it from that lens."