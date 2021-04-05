IND USA
Govinda's wife Sunita revealed the actor had contracted Covid-19.
Before Govinda, his wife Sunita had tested positive for Covid-19: 'I think I got infected in Kolkata'

  • On Sunday, news broke that Govinda has tested positive for Covid-19. His wife Sunita Ahuja has now revealed that before the actor tested positive, she was battling the virus.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 05, 2021 07:11 AM IST

Actor Govinda is the latest Bollywood star to have tested positive for the Covid-19 virus. His wife Sunita Ahuja had confirmed on Sunday that he has home-quarantined and has been experiencing 'mild symptoms'.

Sunita has now revealed that she had tested positive for the virus a few weeks ago. She recalls experiencing symptoms after the couple's visit to Kolkata.

Speaking with a leading daily, Sunita said, "I think I got infected in Kolkata. Govinda and I had gone there for a channel's show. There was quite a bit of crowd and a mad rush for taking our pictures; the people were getting too close. I developed a few symptoms after returning to Mumbai and got myself tested. Unfortunately, the result was positive. Anyway, I am okay now, but now it's him."

Govinda is experiencing body ache but his diet hasn't been affected. "He had symptoms of a cold and we thought it would be best if he could get a COVID test done as those symptoms were not receding. His senses of smell and taste are intact, he has no fever either. Importantly, he is eating well. Currently, he has just a bodyache and cold."

The news of Govinda's Covid-19 diagnosis was revealed hours after actor Akshay Kumar confirmed he was tested for the virus as well. The actor confirmed the news on social media and assured fans that he would be back soon. "Following all the protocols, I have immediately isolated myself. I'm under home quarantine and have sought necessary medical care. I would sincerely request all those that have come in contact with me to get themselves tested and take care. Back in action very soon," he said.

Also Read: Aamir Khan's daughter Ira is fed up with people mispronouncing her name: 'Enough is enough'

Other actors like Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, R Madhavan, Paresh Rawal and Bandish Bandits actor Ritwik Bhowmik were tested positive for the virus recently.

