Bhagyashree defends playing mother to 10-year younger Riteish Deshmukh in Raja Shivaji

Riteish Deshmukh's latest Marathi film, Raja Shivaji, broke box office records as it entered the ₹100 crore club. Apart from Riteish playing the lead role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the founder of the Maratha Empire, Bhagyashree also had a pivotal role in the film — she played the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's warrior mother, Rajmata Jijabai. Without Jijabai’s contribution, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s story remains incomplete, which is why Bhagyashree’s role in the film was extremely significant. Bhagyashree played the role of Rajmata Jijabai in Raja Shivaji.

Bhagyashree on playing Riteish's mother However, many fans questioned the Maine Pyar Kiya actor playing the role of Riteish’s mother in the film despite being 10 years younger than him. In a recent interaction with Zoom, Bhagyashree opened up about the same. She said, “When you get to play a role that you have grown up hearing stories about, there is no question to say no. Besides, Jijau was a young mother. In fact, Santosh Sivan sir called me up to say, ‘Sorry, I had to make you look older with camera work, still look so youthful’. Now that is a compliment I will hold close to my heart. After all, he is the maestro cinematographer, Santosh Sivan.”

For the uninitiated, just like Jijabai, Bhagyashree also belongs to the Patwardhan royal family of Sangli in Maharashtra. The actor’s father, Vijay Singhrao Madhavrao Patwardhan, is the titular king of Sangli. Talking about how Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s story was introduced to her during childhood, she said, “Shivaji Maharaj's stories were told to us, probably even before the tales of Goldilocks, Hansel and Gretel, etc. Children built sandcastles on the beach, we used to build Shivaji's killa with mud and clay.”