Bhakshak teaser: Bhumi Pednekar plays an investigative journalist in this Netflix India thriller. Watch

Inspired by true events, Netflix India’s upcoming crime drama Bhakshak premieres on February 9. The film is a Red Chillies Entertainment production, directed by Pulkit and produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma. It stars Bhumi Pednekar, Sanjay Mishra, Aditya Srivastava and Sai Tamhankar in pivotal roles. The makers released the teaser of the film on Thursday. (Also Read: Konkona Sen Sharma exclusive interview: On Killer Soup's complicated shoot and that Wake Up Sid ad with Ranbir Kapoor) Bhumi Pednekar plays an investigative journalist in Bhakshak

What's Bhakshak about?

Bhakshak explores the journey of an unwavering woman’s quest to seek justice. Bhumi Pednekar as Vaishali Singh portrays the role of an investigative journalist who wants to bring to light a heinous crime, laying bare the ground reality of crimes against women. While the teaser doesn't reveal much, it features Bhumi back in a deglamourised avatar after her urban comedy Thank You For Coming last year.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

At the end of the teaser, Bhumi is seen telling a girl, “Bachchon ke adhikar ke liye lad rahe hain hum, samajh rahi ho? (We're fighting for girls' rights, do you get it?)" In a statement, director Pulkit echoed the thoughts. “Our aim was to shed light on the harsh realities of society and spark conversations that lead to meaningful change. I'm looking forward to more people joining this important dialogue," he said.

Red Chillies' first digital release in 2 years

Red Chillies Entertainment, the production house owned by Shah Rukh Khan, has been busy making the superstar's last two global blockbusters, Atlee's crime thriller Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, which released in cinemas last year. Bhakshak marks the banner's first digital release in a couple of years. Its last digital output was Jasmeet K Reen's 2022 dark comedy Darlings, which was a co-production with lead actor Alia Bhatt's Eternal Sunshine Productions, and also released on Netflix India.

Gaurav Verma, Producer at Red Chillies Entertainment, said in a statement, “We believe in storytelling that not only entertains, but also enlightens. This film is a testament to our commitment to narratives that provoke thought and inspire societal reflections."

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.