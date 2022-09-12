Bharti Singh and Golla channel Yashoda and Lord Krishna in latest pic, celebs showers blessings and love

Comedian Bharti Singh shared an adorable picture featuring herself and her son, Laksh aka Golla, on her Instagram handle. The picture showed Laksh dressed up as up as Lord Krishna, complete with a peacock feather on his head and Bharti as Yashoda with gajra in her hair. She is seen holding Golla in her arms while posing for the camera. Many celebrity fans were seen complimenting their bond. (Also read: Bharti Singh tells paparazzo her son will take revenge on him for following her)

Bharti captioned the post, “Golla aur uski mummy.” She tagged her baby boy @laksh_singhlimbachiya on it. She used the hashtags #jaan #blessed on her picture. Actor, Abhishek Verma commented, “Like mother like son” and musician Harshdeep Kaur wrote, “Cuties.” Many celebrity friends like Nakuul Mehta, Tarun Raj Nihalani and Sudhanshu Pandey posted heart emojis on the pictures. One of her fans commented, “Awww… cutest pic of the day, touchwood.” Another fan wrote, “hayee nazar na lag jaaye” (May you catch no one's evil eyes).

Bharti Singh and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa welcomed Laksh on April 3. He would soon turn four months old. Bharti and Harsh often talk about and share a glimpse of Golla on their YouTube channel. The couple had revealed his face and name with an adorable Harry Potter-themed photoshoot in July. Bharti returned to work just a few days after delivering her baby.

Bharti and Haarsh have appeared as co-hosts on Dance Deewane, Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan, and The Khatra Khatra Show, among other reality TV shows. She will be next seen as a host on the upcoming ninth season of competition-based singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs. She will also be seen on The Kapil Sharma Show. However, she has clarified that it will not be a regular appearance as she will be very busy anchoring on Sa Re Ga Ma and with her son in her personal life.

