Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Bharti Singh and Golla channel Yashoda and Lord Krishna in latest pic, celebs showers blessings and love

Bharti Singh and Golla channel Yashoda and Lord Krishna in latest pic, celebs showers blessings and love

bollywood
Updated on Sep 12, 2022 05:08 PM IST

In her new post, Bharti Singh shares an adorable picture with her son Golla on Instagram that had everybody from fans to her celeb friends showering love upon him.

Bharti Singh with son Laksh.&nbsp;
Bharti Singh with son Laksh. 
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Comedian Bharti Singh shared an adorable picture featuring herself and her son, Laksh aka Golla, on her Instagram handle. The picture showed Laksh dressed up as up as Lord Krishna, complete with a peacock feather on his head and Bharti as Yashoda with gajra in her hair. She is seen holding Golla in her arms while posing for the camera. Many celebrity fans were seen complimenting their bond. (Also read: Bharti Singh tells paparazzo her son will take revenge on him for following her)

Bharti captioned the post, “Golla aur uski mummy.” She tagged her baby boy @laksh_singhlimbachiya on it. She used the hashtags #jaan #blessed on her picture. Actor, Abhishek Verma commented, “Like mother like son” and musician Harshdeep Kaur wrote, “Cuties.” Many celebrity friends like Nakuul Mehta, Tarun Raj Nihalani and Sudhanshu Pandey posted heart emojis on the pictures. One of her fans commented, “Awww… cutest pic of the day, touchwood.” Another fan wrote, “hayee nazar na lag jaaye” (May you catch no one's evil eyes).

Bharti Singh and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa welcomed Laksh on April 3. He would soon turn four months old. Bharti and Harsh often talk about and share a glimpse of Golla on their YouTube channel. The couple had revealed his face and name with an adorable Harry Potter-themed photoshoot in July. Bharti returned to work just a few days after delivering her baby.

Bharti and Haarsh have appeared as co-hosts on Dance Deewane, Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan, and The Khatra Khatra Show, among other reality TV shows. She will be next seen as a host on the upcoming ninth season of competition-based singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs. She will also be seen on The Kapil Sharma Show. However, she has clarified that it will not be a regular appearance as she will be very busy anchoring on Sa Re Ga Ma and with her son in her personal life.

Get all the updates on Bollywood Moviesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsfrom Bollywood at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bharti singh
bharti singh

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 12, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out