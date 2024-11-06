Bhavana Pandey couldn’t deal with daughter Ananya Panday getting hate online: ‘Used to get hurt’

Actor Ananya Panday has faced her fair share of online harassment, with trolls targeting her relentlessly. Her mother, Bhavana Pandey, reveals that initially, she found it distressing to witness her daughter being subjected to such negativity. However, over time, Bhavana has developed a thicker skin. Also read: ‘Shalini Passi reminded me of Ananya in Call Me Bae’: Bhavana Pandey on Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives co-star Most recently, Bhavana was seen in season 3 of The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

Bhavana reveals

In an interview with Mid-Day, the Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives star spoke about dealing with trolling. She said, “I used to get very hurt. I used to think how can they say these things? But I have developed a thick skin and we tend to focus on the negative. Let's be honest, there is a lot of love also she has got. People come up to me and tell me how much they love her and how much they love her work”.

After getting into the spotlight, Bhavana shared that her attitude towards her friends has not changed. She said, “I've realised success comes and goes. I have seen it in my own family. Chunky has been through it. You cannot get carried away with that. Humility is the most important. That is the only thing that will take you places. For me, being a nice person, and being respectful, sensitive, and empathetic, those qualities matter more than success. Yes, I'm very grateful she's doing well but at the same time if you're not a nice person all that doing well goes out of the window".

All about Bhavana Panday

Bhavana got married to Chunky Panday on January 17, 1998. The couple has two daughters together, Ananya and Rysa Panday. Chunky and Bhavana were seen on Netflix's show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives in 2020. It was this reality show which got her into the spotlight. Most recently, she was seen in season 3 of The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives along with Neelam Kothari Soni, Maheep Kapoor, and Seema Kiran Sajdeh.