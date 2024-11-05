Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 box office collection day 5: Kartik Aaryan film sees another dip, but draws level with Singham Again

Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 continues to punch above its weight at the box office. The horror comedy was released in theatres alongside Singham Again, a much bigger film with a galaxy of stars. Yet, it has not just held its own but continued to earn money at the ticket window too. (Also read: ‘Clashes hamper film business’: Bhushan Kumar on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 vs Singham Again) Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 box office collection day 5: Kartik Aaryan's film has drawn level with Singham Again

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 box office collection day 5

On Tuesday, day 5 of the film's theatrical run, Bhool Bhulaiyaa earned ₹13.50 crore net in India. Incidentally, this is the same amount that Singham Again earned on the day despite playing on more screens across India. Now, the Kartik Aaryan-starrer has earned ₹137.50 crore net in India in five days. It has done significant business overseas as well and would have crossed the ₹200-crore mark worldwide. The final numbers from the overseas box office will be clear only on Wednesday afternoon though.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 had earned ₹18 crore on Monday, banking on an extended festive weekend in many parts of India due to Diwali. On Tuesday, the film's collections dropped by 25%, but that was something that had been expected. The film will now hope to recover and sustain through the week for a decent lifetime run. Trade analysts say that a ₹200-crore India haul and ₹300-crore worldwide figure is not beyond the film's reach if things go well.

All about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, the third instalment of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise, has been directed by Anees Bazmee. Apart from Kartik, the film also stars Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri. But one of its biggest draws has been the return of Vidya Balan, who starred in part 1, released in 2007. Bhool Bhulaiyaa received mixed reviews from critics with praise for the performances and climax.