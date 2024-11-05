Kartik Aaryan remembers encountering a ghost on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 set: ‘Mark change karaya tha Anees Bazmee sir se’

In 2022, Kartik Aaryan not only encountered a spirit but also helped set her free in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 as Rooh Baba. This year, he returned to the silver screen as the beloved ghost whisperer in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, with not one but two spirits named Manjulika— Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit. But did you know there was another spirit apart from the two Manjulikas who joined Kartik on set while he was shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3? The actor has now revealed the spooky details of his ghost encounter in Kolkata. Kartik Aaryan and a ghost who is not Manjulika

This weekend, Kartik graced Kapil Sharma’s comedy show to promote Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with his co-stars Vidya, Triptii Dimri and director Anees Bazmee. They had a gala time and the episode is proof of the same. But it did not feature Kartik’s real life horror story. We learnt about it today from the leftover content of the episode, shared by Kapil in a ‘Bacha Hua Content’ video. In this clip, Kartik revealed that while shooting in a graveyard in Kolkata, an assistant from the director’s team introduced them to a ‘Ghost Finder’ app on his phone.

Kartik waved the phone around to check if there were any ghosts in the area. Interestingly, the app detected a spirit near the grave of a deceased Thomas. This was exactly where Kartik’s mark was for his next shot. The actor remembered, “Toh woh actual mein hua tha uss app mein. Ab pata nahi woh mere saath prank khel raha tha ya kya tha, lekin maine fir mark change karaya tha Anees sir se ki please mere ko woh Thomas ke grave ke paas mat khada karo. Martin ke paas bhej do!” This left everyone in splits! But can you imagine going through what Kartik did in that moment while shooting in a graveyard? Spooky indeed!

We are guessing Vidya and Madhuri as Manjulikas gave Kartik a tougher time in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Have you watched the horror comedy yet?