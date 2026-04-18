Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 2 (updated live): Akshay Kumar's horror-comedy crosses ₹23 crore

Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 2 (updated live): Fans were excited to see Akshay Kumar reunite with filmmaker Priyadarshan after a decade, with Bhooth Bangla. The horror-comedy was released in theatres on Friday, to decent reviews. After a good opening, the film is expected to remain strong in its first weekend in theatres. (Also read: Bhooth Bangla review: Akshay Kumar keeps the laughs coming in Priyadarshan horror-comedy that feels a tad too familiar) Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 2: Akshay Kumar returned to his vintage comedy style with the film.

Bhooth Bangla box office update at 6 PM As per the latest update from Sacnilk, Bhooth Bangla has collected ₹7.25 crore on its second day of release. The film collected ₹12.25 crore on its first day of release. Meanwhile, the film performed well on Thursday, collecting an ₹3.75 crore net from paid previews. This brings the total India gross collections to ₹27.76 crore and the total India net to ₹23.25 crore so far.

About Bhooth Bangla Directed by Priyadarshan, Bhooth Bangla marks his reunion with Akshay after films such as Hera Pheri (2000), Garam Masala (2005), Bhagam Bhag (2006), Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), De Dana Dan (2009), and Khatta Meetha (2010). The film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, Mithila Palkar, Rajpal Yadav, and Jisshu Sengupta.

The film revolves around London-based Arjun (Akshay) and his sister (Mithila). She suddenly inherits a fortune and a palace, courtesy of their grandfather. Arjun travels to Mangalpur, India, to set up the palace for his sister's upcoming wedding. But the lore goes that nobody in the village gets married, as Vadhusur comes and steals the brides. What happens next forms the rest of the story.

Mithila Palkar had shared how she bagged the role of Akshay's sister in the film. She took to her Instagram account to post a video featuring director Priyadarshan along with a caption, sharing with her fans how she bagged a role in the Akshay Kumar-starrer film.

In her post, Mithila revealed that Kalyani Priyadarshan recommended her name to her father and director, Priyadarshan. She wrote, "An opportunity I hadn't even imagined for myself So grateful to @kalyanipriyadarshan, without whom this idea wouldn't have been seeded! A girl's girl And Priyan Sir, THANK YOU for the trust!"

"I cannot tell you how priceless being part of your film universe feels! Eternally grateful! And to our audiences - so much love on the trailer! Uff! Thank you! Can't wait for you guys to watch the film," she added.

Bhooth Bangla is presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with Cape of Good Films, and is produced by Kumar along with Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor.