Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 5 (updated live): Akshay Kumar film crosses ₹69 crore

This means that Bhooth Bangla is outpacing Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's Bhediya, which collected ₹35.86 crore in five days. The film has also outpaced Sharvari and Abhay Verma's Munjya's ₹27.40 crore collection in five days. It is slightly behind Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which collected ₹76.27 crore in five days, and Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's Thamma, which collected ₹78.70 crore in the same time.

According to the trade website Sacnilk, Bhooth Bangla brought in ₹5.98 crore net in India as of 8 PM on Tuesday, taking its domestic total to ₹70.73 crore . The film had paid premieres a day before its release, during which it collected ₹3.75 crore. It brought in ₹12.25 crore on its opening day and saw a spike during the weekend. Bhooth Bangla collected ₹19 crore on Saturday and ₹23 crore on Sunday. On Monday, it showed a dip and brought in ₹6.75 crore.

Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 5: Priyadarshan’s Akshay Kumar -starrer Bhooth Bangla was released in theatres on Friday. The film, which collected over ₹58 crore net in India over the weekend, has held steady during the weekdays despite an expected dip.

Paresh Rawal about reuniting with Akshay Kumar Paresh Rawal, who has worked with both Akshay and Priyadarshan, talked about their reunion. He told PTI about Akshay, “It was a lot of fun to be back. You look forward to certain things in life. Sometimes, when you work with such good people, your journey is very good. This kind of company increases your haemoglobin. Your health improves.” He also spoke about Priyadarshan and said, “I have seen very few directors like him. If he says that he will finish the shoot in 10 days, then the shoot will be over in nine days. He is a director with that kind of clarity.”

About Bhooth Bangla Bhooth Bangla is a horror comedy directed by Priyadarshan and produced by Akshay Kumar, Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under Balaji Motion Pictures and Cape of Good Films. It also stars Jisshu Sengupta, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu, Mithila Palkar, and Wamiqa Gabbi. Akshay and Priyadarshan previously worked together on the horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007).

An excerpt from the HT review of the film read, “With the story being something we have seen variations of in the past, it really comes down to how much you laugh and how scared you get. The first half of Bhooth Bangla is as nostalgic as it gets. All the familiar Priyadarshan shots are here. In fact, the locations are pretty much the same as Bhool Bhulaiyaa, including the Chomu Palace. Divakar Mani's cinematography captures the rustic locations beautifully. Add to that the top-notch VFX, which I am happy to report serves the film really well.”

It remains to be seen how the film fares in the coming days.