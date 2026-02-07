Bhooth Bangla release date changed again, Akshay Kumar's horror comedy to hit theatres earlier now; here's why

Akshay shared a small teaser featuring a black cat on his X account. The cat scratches on the table calendar, which is open to May. The calendar falls on the ground, with milk spilt all over it on the page of April. The cat licks on the date 10, suggesting the new release date of the film.

On Saturday (February 7), the makers have made another announcement. The release date of the film has changed again, and Bhooth Bangla will now hit theatres a few weeks prior, on April 10 . Priyadarshan has directed the film.

Bhooth Bangla release date: Fans are eagerly waiting to see Akshay Kumar return to the horror comedy genre with Bhooth Bangla. In January, the makers, Balaji Motion Pictures, announced that the film would arrive in theatres in May 2026.

Meanwhile, producer Ektaa Kapoor took to her X account to share her excitement for the release of Bhoot Bangla. She wrote, “Nagin ke baad ‘ bhoot’ ……. Bangla apna darwaza jaldi kholega !!! 15 saal ka intezar …is jodi Jo dekhne ke liye (After Naagin, Bhoot will open the gates very soon! It has been a long wait of 15 years to see this pair).”

Why was the release date changed? In a statement, the makers addressed the shift in the release date and said, “With the shift in its release date, the makers aim to tap into a favourable theatrical window while avoiding box office congestion. In line with this approach, Akshay Kumar has ensured that each of his films receives a fair theatrical run, allowing audiences ample time to fully engage with its box office journey.”

In 2026, Akshay has multiple theatrical releases lined up. They include Welcome to the Jungle, Hera Pheri 3, and Haiwaan.

Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with Cape of Good Films, Bhooth Bangla is produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor, and directed by Priyadarshan. The film's shooting wrapped in May last year, with the actor confirming the same with a behind-the-scenes video from the set. Apart from Akshay Kumar, the film also stars Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Jisshu Sengupta, Asrani, and Wamiqa Gabbi. It has been shot in Rajasthan, Jaipur, and Hyderabad.