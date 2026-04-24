Bhooth Bangla worldwide box office collection day 7: Akshay Kumar film mints ₹135 crore; beats Munjya, Bad Newz lifetime

Bhooth Bangla worldwide box office collection day 7: Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan’s reunion, Bhooth Bangla, has ended its first week in theatres on a promising note. The horror-comedy, which had a decent start at the ticket window, maintained its momentum over the weekdays, ending week 1 just shy of the ₹150-crore mark globally. In the process, it has entered the top 6 highest-grossing Bollywood horror-comedies. Bhooth Bangla worldwide box office collection day 7: Akshay Kumar teamed up with Priyadarshan once again in the horror-comedy.

Bhooth Bangla box office update Bhooth Bangla released on April 17 with paid previews the night before. The Akshay Kumar-starrer earned ₹58 crore net in India in its first weekend. This was followed by a slightly disappointing Monday, where it managed just ₹6.75 crore. But on Tuesday, the film roared back, earning ₹8 crore net. Bhooth Bangla saw dips in collections after that, but maintained a steady pace during the weekdays. On Thursday, the film added ₹5.15 crore net in India, a 16% fall from Wednesday. This takes the film’s domestic haul after seven days to ₹84.05 crore net ( ₹99.95 crore gross).

Bhooth Bangla has performed well overseas as well. After a middling start in paid previews and on opening day, it earned $1 million in international territories on days 2 and 3. After one week, its overseas collections stand at $3.8 million. The film’s worldwide gross now stands at ₹135 crore.

While the film's daily collections have slowed to below ₹10 crore, it should see a jump in the second weekend and cross the ₹150 crore mark by Saturday. If Bhooth Bangla sees a strong jump in collections in its second weekend, the film can aim for a ₹250+ crore lifetime run. But reaching any milestone beyond it looks tough for the film.

Bhooth Bangla beats Munjya lifetime haul With a worldwide gross of ₹135 crore, Bhooth Bangla is not just the 3rd-highest-grossing Hindi film of the year, but also the 6th-highest-grossing horror-comedy in Bollywood history. On Thursday, the film surpassed the final earnings of Maddock’s Munjya, which made ₹132 crore in 2024. It also eclipsed the total collections of Akshay Kumar’s 2023 hit, Bad Newz, which made ₹116 crore in the same year.

Bhooth Bangla is now behind only Stree 2 ( ₹875 crore), Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 ( ₹424 crore), Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 ( ₹266 crore), Stree ( ₹180 crore), and Thamma ( ₹170 crore) in the list of highest-grossing horror comedies from Hindi cinema. It should aim to enter the top 3, but the collections of Stree 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 may just be beyond its grasp.