Bhushan Kumar backs Rishab Shetty’s two-part film on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, shoot begins early 2027

The two-part saga will trace his journey through some of the most significant battles and victories, along with the sacrifices and lesser-known episodes that shaped his legacy. His sharp military mind, fearless leadership and determination to establish Swarajya will be central to the story. As a gesture to mark the association, Bhushan presented Rishab with a century-old painting of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Kannada actor Rishab Shetty will take on the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in a two-part historical epic backed by Bhushan Kumar and filmmaker Sandeep Singh. Titled The Pride of Bharat – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the film will chronicle the Maratha king’s life, his achievements and his vision of Swarajya. The makers are expected to begin shooting in early 2027. Bhumi Pednekar, Arjun Rampal and Vivek Oberoi have also been linked to the project in earlier reports.

Speaking about the film, producer Bhushan Kumar said, “Maharashtra and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj have given us a legacy to be proud of, and I believe it is our responsibility to honour that legacy through cinema and share it with the world. When Sandeep Singh narrated The Pride of Bharat – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, I felt a deep sense of responsibility to bring this extraordinary story to the big screen. With Rishab Shetty’s powerful screen presence and his ability to bring legendary figures to life, I believe we have the right combination to bring the courage, vision and spirit of Swarajya to audiences across generations. For T-Series, this is more than a film; it is a tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his timeless legacy.”