Bhushan Kumar backs Rishab Shetty’s two-part film on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, shoot begins early 2027
Titled The Pride of Bharat – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the film will chronicle the Maratha king’s life, his achievements and his vision of Swarajya.
Kannada actor Rishab Shetty will take on the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in a two-part historical epic backed by Bhushan Kumar and filmmaker Sandeep Singh. Titled The Pride of Bharat – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the film will chronicle the Maratha king’s life, his achievements and his vision of Swarajya. The makers are expected to begin shooting in early 2027. Bhumi Pednekar, Arjun Rampal and Vivek Oberoi have also been linked to the project in earlier reports.
The Pride of Bharat – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj collaboration
The two-part saga will trace his journey through some of the most significant battles and victories, along with the sacrifices and lesser-known episodes that shaped his legacy. His sharp military mind, fearless leadership and determination to establish Swarajya will be central to the story. As a gesture to mark the association, Bhushan presented Rishab with a century-old painting of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
Speaking about the film, producer Bhushan Kumar said, “Maharashtra and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj have given us a legacy to be proud of, and I believe it is our responsibility to honour that legacy through cinema and share it with the world. When Sandeep Singh narrated The Pride of Bharat – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, I felt a deep sense of responsibility to bring this extraordinary story to the big screen. With Rishab Shetty’s powerful screen presence and his ability to bring legendary figures to life, I believe we have the right combination to bring the courage, vision and spirit of Swarajya to audiences across generations. For T-Series, this is more than a film; it is a tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his timeless legacy.”
The Pride of Bharat – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to begin filming in 2027
The makers are currently working on pre-production, with the film expected to go on floors in early 2027. The two-part project will feature a large ensemble cast and a crew comprising Indian and international talent. The intention is to bring lesser-known aspects of Shivaji Maharaj's life to the forefront while celebrating the values and vision that continue to inspire generations.
Presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series Films, the film is a T-Series Films and Legend Studios production. Sandeep Singh will direct the project, with Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar as producers. Rishi Virmani and Sandeep Singh have written the film, while Rishab Shetty, Shiv Chanana and Kabiir Sadanand are attached as co-producers.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMonica Yadav
Monica Yadav is a senior entertainment journalist with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Mumbai, with nearly 11 years of experience covering Bollywood, Hollywood and Asian entertainment, including Korean, Chinese and Thai cinema, television and music. She is among the few Indian journalists in India with a dedicated focus on Korean entertainment, including K-pop and K-dramas, and has interviewed some of the industry's biggest stars while closely tracking the rise of global pop culture. Her reporting has also taken her beyond India, where she has covered travel, culture and entertainment. Alongside her work at Hindustan Times, her bylines have appeared in several international publications. Known for her in-depth interviews, feature stories and engaging storytelling, Monica enjoys exploring the human side of entertainment. From breaking news and long-form features to music coverage, explainers and on-camera conversations with artists, she is passionate about telling stories that connect with audiences across the world.Read More
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