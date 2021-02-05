Bidita Bag: Censorship is there at every level when you become an actor
The raucous debate about censorship on OTT debate has reached a new height after makers of the web show Tandav agreed to censor out scenes which have allegedly hurt religious sentiments. Actor Bidita Bag, who has done considerable amount of work on OTT, says she is not in favour of censorship of any form on OTTs.
“I don’t think there is something wrong if someone wants to watch something. An adult should have the choice to watch what he or she wants to. Censorship nahi honi chahiye. Things are getting so difficult,” she says.
Bidita says that she finds it difficult to understand why people have become so sensitive. “I don’t know what is wrong with people and how are people’s sentiments getting hurt so much. How come people are getting so easily hurt on anything and everything. These are very difficult times, we need to select our priorities and why can we concentrate and talk about real issues,” she adds.
As an actor and a creative person, Bag does find censorship of any kind to be a damper. “Censorship is there at every level when you become an actor. The first kind of censorship happens with the budget. Whatever your vision is that will be constrained by your budget. Then we create something extraordinary and then censor people tell to remove this and that. This is not fair for filmmakers and actors, creativity gets killed at every level,” the actor explains.
However, the 29-year-old, who has starred in films such as Babumoshai Bandookbaaz (2017), The Sholay Girl (2019) and stars in the upcoming film, Fauji Claling, says the audience as well as makers have to step back and rethink.
“Think what you make and be responsible. That is all that we can do. Even the audience should make sure that they support only projects with good intent,” she concludes.
