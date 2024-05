New Delhi, Actor Bipasha Basu will soon turn author as she pens a personal account of episodes that have shaped her life and also explores themes of self-discovery, resilience and the pursuit of inner peace. Bipasha Basu to pen book on life journey, self-discovery

The part-memoir and part self-help book by the now-wellness advocate and entrepreneur will have anecdotes, reflections and illustrations as she elaborates why she chose happiness as a life pursuit.

Basu said her life has been challenging and blessed in equal measure and she is looking forward to "this new chapter in my life".

"But what has got me through and this far is a conscious decision to focus on the bright side of life and to choose sunshine - every day! I felt it's time to share my learnings with my fans and readers. I am delighted I have found an enterprising team in The Sunflower Seeds and L Ventures who will be working closely with me on making this dream come true," she said.

The book is scheduled for release next year.

Commenting on the acquisition, Pallavi Barman, founder of L Ventures, said Bipasha and her ideologies have always been progressive and ahead of her time, breaking the conventions and ruling the roost.

"She is a fitness enthusiast like none other who embraced it at a time when it was still in early stages of adoption as far as the leading ladies of Indian cinema was concerned," she said.

"It has always been a delight to represent her interests strategize with her and learn from her on this subject and after a series of successful DIY workout DVDs - Love Yourself, we can't wait to capture and showcase this cornucopia of her journey as she navigates through motherhood, all set to share her paradigm shifting perspective on overall well-being and happiness," she added.

Preeti Chaturvedi, founder and CEO of The Sunflower Seeds, said the concept of the book is very earnest and unique and hoped it will strike a chord with the readers.

"Bipasha is easily one of the most loved actors and wellness icons of this country. It is a huge privilege for us to be her partners in this literary journey," she said.

