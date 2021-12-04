Bob Biswas: Abhishek Bachchan or Saswata Chatterjee? Twitter chooses clear winner

Abhishek Bachchan is being widely talked about for his portrayal of Bob Biswas. The movie is a spin off Vidya Balan-starrer Kahaani and revolves around antagonist Bob Biswas, originally played by Saswata Chatterjee. However, not all are ready to accept Abhishek as the new Bob and reacted to the same on Twitter.

An angry fan blamed the production house for the casting. He said, "Very disappointed with @RedChilliesEnt. The man who made us love the character #BobBiswas is #SaswataChatterjee. You can never recreate the flavour he brought into the character by replacing him with a star kid. You just messed it all up."

Here's how Twitter reacted to it.

Another said, “#saswatachatterjee won my heart for playing #BobBiswas, he was an extremely creepy looking character which created an aura of mystery. Now this character gets a whole film but there's no Saswata in it? Can blockbuster films be only made with extremely famous actors?”

A fan pointed out how Saswata's Bengali roots had a lot to do with the portrayal of Bob Biswas. He said, "#saswatachatterjee is thoroughly missed in #BobBiswas sorry. @juniorbachchan but you could barely present the Bengali middle class nuances that made the character what it is. Not your fault though."

#saswatachatterjee is thoroughly missed in #BobBiswas sorry .@juniorbachchan but you could barely present the Bengali middle class nuances that made the character what it is. Not your fault though. pic.twitter.com/Me4jVYdh9z — Arnab Mitra (@aurnobmitro) November 23, 2021

Another commented, “Nope Thumbs down the OG #saswatachatterjee was much better!”

A fan was impressed with Abhishek's work and tweeted, “The original BobBiswas #saswatachatterjee would be very proud of @juniorbachchan for taking the enigmatic character of #BobBiswas to new heights in this excellent spin-off. Two thumbs up.” Another wrote, “While Saswata Chatterjee made you dread Bob Biswas. @juniorbachchan makes him loveable. #BobBiswas is perhaps the first spin-off Hindi movie based around a character, so i expected a bit more from it. Watch it for Abhishek, Kolkata & Kali da. A good film for #weekend #films." “It's not about hatred I just to see Saswata as a Bob biswas and Abhishek is a good actor no doubt,” tweeted another.

Abhishek said he would like Saswata to watch his film. He told NDTV, “So many years later we are talking about his eight-minute part is just a testimony of his wonderful talent. I hope he sees my Bob and enjoys my interpretation of it.” He also said Bob Biswas has turned out better than Kahaani. “I think our film is better. With all due respect to Sujoy, his daughter (Diya) is better than him,” he told Indianexpress.com.

While Kahaani was directed by Sujoy Ghosh, Bob Biswas has been directed by his debutant daughter Diya Annapurna Ghosh. Sujoy has written the story of the film along with many dialogues. It also stars Chitrangada Singh as Bob Biswas' wife.