Bobby Deol, brother Sunny wish mom Prakash Kaur on her birthday, Abhishek Bachchan, Bipasha Basu send messages

Actor Bobby Deol and actor-politician Sunny Deol took to their respective Instagram handles to wish their mother Prakash Kaur on her birthday.

Sharing a picture with his mom, Bobby wrote: "Happy Birthday MAA love you." He added a bunch of red heart emojis with the text. The picture showed Bobby holding his mother for a selfie. A number of their family friends from the industry dropped messages to wish her. Abhishek Bachchan said: "Happy birthday, aunty." Bipasha Basu too wrote: "Happy Birthday to Aunty."

Bobby Deol's picture with his mother Prakash Kaur.

Seema Khan, Chunkey Pandey, and Vatsal Sheth were also among those who wished her.

Sunny Deol too shared a picture with his mother and wrote: "Happy Birthday Mama. #mama." Prakash is veteran actor Dharmendra's first wife. He then married Hema Malini in 1980.

Earlier this week, Sunny had been applauded on Twitter for helping his mother with her dupatta at the Mumbai airport.

In a video clip, Sunny accompanied Prakash at the Mumbai airport. His mother walked in front of him; he lifted her dupatta as it touched the ground and put it on her shoulder. One user on Twitter was impressed by his gesture and wrote: "Aisa betaa har Maa koo mile so caring son sunny paji (May every mother get a son like you)."

Another user wrote: "Good actor, good son, good brother, good father, good husband and inspiration for all of us. He has all the good qualities and does his duty with positivity and from the depth of his heart."

Bobby, who had been missing from films for some years, made a comeback with Race 3 in 2018. He followed it up with Housefull 4 in 2019. However, it is with 2020's Netflix film Class of 83 and MX Player's web show Aashram that Bobby earned recognition as a performer.

Sunny, meanwhile, has been busy with his political career. He did, however, launch his son Karan Deol with the 2019 film, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas.