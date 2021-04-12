Bobby Deol sports salt and pepper look as he's spotted at airport, poses for fan while maintaining social distance

Actor Bobby Deol was spotted at Mumbai airport on Monday. The actor was seen posing for the paparazzi. In a video that has surfaced online, Bobby was seen with a mask in hand, sporting a salt and pepper look. He also posed for a fan but maintained social distance.





Last year, Bobby saw two releases on OTT platforms. He starred in the Netflix film, Class of '83 and Aashram, a MX Player original web series.

In Class of 83, Bobby essayed the role of a cop who is demoted. He then trains five students as assassins. Writing about the film, the Hindustan Times (HT) review said: "The pieces are all there — Mario Poljac’s cinematography is exquisite, the attention to period detail is palpable, and fans of Bobby Deol would be chuffed to know that Class of 83’s memorable synth-infused score has been composed by Viju Shah — but the film never adds up to more than the sum of its parts. And its parts are rusty."

In Aashram, Bobby played a 'dhongi baba (false prophet) named Baba Nirala, who runs a criminal empire while posing as a 'godman'.

Writing about the Prakash Jha-directed show, the HT review said: "Aashram, on MX Player, is as inconsistent as Bobby Deol’s accent. While the actor struggles to shrug off his urbane aura, the series — about one of those dhongi babas that you read about in the news — never fully lives up to the potential of its premise. It isn’t as lurid as it should have been, but that doesn’t stop it from being absolutely ludicrous."

Also read: When unimpressed Anu Malik slapped himself after hearing Neha Kakkar sing at Indian Idol audition. ​Watch video

On the response Aashram received, Bobby had tweeted to say: “#Aashram presented me with an opportunity to explore the unexplored ... never thought that such a negative role will get me such positive response .. i thank you all for the love and appreciation. Japnaam. #Gratitude."

Speaking on Class of '83, Bobby had said: “That was the challenging part. I have played a cop earlier in my career — in Kranti and Chor Machaye Shor (both 2002), and they were larger-than-life kind of characters. This one was very real — the journey of a very honest cop (Vijay Singh), who sacrifices his family life, and the turmoil went through fighting this system. That was very exciting to play."

Bobby will be seen next in Love Hostel, which also stars Sanya Malhotra and Vikrant Massey.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON