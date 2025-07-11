‘Two lords in one frame’: Bobby Deol bumps into Rohit Sharma in London, shares selfie on Instagram

Actor Bobby Deol has taken social media by storm with a selfie featuring cricketer Rohit Sharma. The actor's post has sent fans into a frenzy, with the internet buzzing about the star-studded encounter. Bobby Deol shared the image on Instagram.

Bobby Deol meets Rohit Sharma

Currently in London on holiday, Bobby bumped into the former Indian cricket captain and couldn't resist sharing the encounter with his fans. He took to Instagram to post a selfie with Rohit.

In the selfie, Bobby and Rohit are beaming with joy and smiling as they pose for the camera. Sharing the image, Bobby cheered for the Indian cricket team amid the ongoing India tour of England 2025, and wrote, “Rooting for our team." Rohit is not part of the Indian team in the ongoing Test series, having announced his retirement from Test cricket earlier this year.

Social media users were happy with the picture and took to the comment section to share their excitement.

“Lord you are the best,” one wrote, with another mentioning, “One of the my favorite Captain @rohitsharma45… Nice pixx Bobbysir”.

“Two legends in one frame! Bobby Deol with the Hitman, power and style together," one social media user wrote, with another sharing, “When Animal Park meets Team India Park." Some called it “the crossover we didn’t know we needed."

One quipped, “Two lords in one frame.”

Bobby's film work

Bobby was most recently seen in Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3 - Part 2. The show premiered on Amazon MX Player on February 27. Directed by Prakash Jha, the series featured Bobby, Aaditi Pohankar, Darshan Kumaar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Vikram Kochhar, Tridha Choudhury, Anupriya Goenka, Rajeev Siddhartha, and Esha Gupta in crucial roles.

The actor also made his Telugu debut in Daaku Maharaj, where he acted alongside Nandamuri Balakrishna, Urvashi Rautela, and Pragya Jaiswal. The film was directed by Bobby Kolli. He will also be seen in Telugu film, Hari Hara Veera Mallu. Slated to hit the screens on July 24, 2025, the period drama features Bobby in the role of Emperor Aurangzeb.