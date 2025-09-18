Bobby Deol makes Aryan Khan smile, internet can’t get over the moment: ‘Why he always tries to hide it’

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is making his foray into showbiz with his directorial debut The Ba**ds of Bollywood. The Mumbai premiere turned into a starry affair with Alia Bhatt, Kajol, Vicky Kaushal showing up to cheer him on. Now, a heartwarming video from the event is going viral showing Bobby Deol cracking up the usually serious Aryan for the paparazzi. And the internet just can’t stop swooning over the moment. Aryan Khan has started his journey in showbiz as a director with The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

Bobby makes Aryan smile

Aryan's reserved demeanor in front of cameras has long sparked curiosity among fans and followers. Recently, the team behind his directorial debut revealed the reason behind his serious expressions: Aryan has a phobia of smiling in front of the camera. But that changed during the premiere night, all thanks to Bobby.

A video of the whole team posing for the photographers, gathered to capture starry moments from the premiere night, has surfaced on social media. One video shows Aryan sitting down with Bobby.

As the team posed for photos, they couldn't help but notice Aryan's usual serious expression. Determined to crack a smile, Bobby seemed to take matters into his own hands. He nudged Aryan and flashed him a wide grin. Following which, Aryan finally smiled for the cameras.

Internet reacts

The internet is going wild over Aryan's rare smile moment. The video of Bobby coaxing him into cracking a grin has everyone talking on social media, with fans obsessing over his smile.

One wrote, “He is so handsome and you can tell that he is a good man”, with another sharing, “He looks stressed out.”

“And I don’t know why he always tries to control or hide his smile,” one wrote, with one mentioning, “All super star”.

One fan wrote, “Media and public took his Smile away during his tough time... I am very much happy and glad He got a most supportive father who rescued him like a Superman and gave him all necessary support.”

“Unbelievable Aryan soooooo sweet smiling,” one fan gushed, with one writing, “He’s so handsome.”

“Everyone is like allah k bande hass de finally woh Hassaaaaaa,” one wrote. Another fan shared, “How cute @___aryan___ .”

“Damn! He is so handsome,” one mentioned, with one writing, “Who said Aryan doesn’t smile in front of the camera? Bobby got him to smile.”

Aryan’s entry into showbiz

Aryan has taken a different route to enter showbiz. Instead of acting like his father Shah Rukh, Aryan has made his debut as a director. His show The Ba***ds of Bollywood released on Netflix on September 18.

The premiere night was attended by his family – Shah Rukh Khan, wife-interior designer Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan, and AbRam Khan. The event was also attended by HIS rumoured girlfriend and Brazilian model-turned-actor Larissa Bonesi, Alia Bhatt, Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Karan Johar, Farah Khan and Manoj Pahwa.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood, written by Aryan, is made under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment. The cast of the show includes Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Bobby Deol, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Vijayant Kohli, Rajat Bedi, and Gautami Kapoor.

This seven-episode series follows Aasmaan Singh (Lakshya), an ambitious newcomer with dreams as big as the silver screen. With his loyal best friend Parvaiz (Raghav Juyal) and manager Sanya (Anya Singh) by his side, Aasmaan steps into the world of fame.