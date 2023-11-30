Bobby Deol is neither Ranbir Kapoor’s brother nor mute in Animal: Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga has been dropping hints about his upcoming Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Animal in his interviews. In a recent interview with Great Andhra, the director opens up about the film and busts a major rumour that has been doing rounds about Bobby Deol’s character Animal. (Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor says Alia Bhatt supported him during intense Animal shoot: ‘I was scared as an actor’) Bobby Deol in a still from Animal

Does Bobby play a mute?

The answer seems to be a resounding no. In fact, Sandeep even looks mildly annoyed, when asked if Bobby is Ranbir’s step-brother in the film and if he plays a mute. He says, “Bobby is the main villain of the film. It’s not true that he’s Ranbir’s step-brother or mute.” The director does not elaborate more on his character.

What is Animal all about?

Animal, which stars Anil Kapoor as Ranbir’s father, tells the story of a man looking for validation from his father, if the trailer is anything to go by. Sandeep has stated in numerous interviews that the film is all about their relationship. When asked in the interview if the film is biographical, he says, “No, the film isn’t my story. It’s a simple story but the characters are complex.”

On men and aggression

After showing masculine aggression in Arjun Reddy and its Hindi remake Kabir Singh, Sandeep seems to tap into the same in Animal. In fact, he even takes it a step further as previously promised. The director claims his characters are inspired by people he has seen in real life, apart from a healthy dose of his imagination.

Why he cast Ranbir Kapoor

Sandeep has claimed in interviews that he saw Ranbir in Rockstar and believed he had the capacity to pull off an aggressive character like this one. “No one has seen Ranbir the way I’ve presented him in this film,” he said. Animal is slated to hit screens on December 1 in all south Indian languages apart from Hindi.

