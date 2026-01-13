Bole Chudiyan alone surpassed Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham's entire budget, Nikkhil Advani reveals Yash Johar's reaction

Filmmaker Karan Johar’s 2001 blockbuster Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor, and Hrithik Roshan, is still a fan favourite even decades later. What many might not know is that the film’s entire initial budget was used for the song Bole Chudiyan. Nikkhil Advani has recalled some fascinating behind-the-scenes insights about the making of the film. Bole Chudiyan has been picturised against the festival of Karva Chauth, and choreographed by Farah Khan.

Nikkhil Advani looks back During an interview with Radio Nasha, Nikkhil looked back at working on Karan Johar’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Nikkhil assisted Karan with the film.

Nikkhil recalled that budgets today are meticulously planned on spreadsheets and often take months to lock. However, when they narrated Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham to Yash Johar, things were far simpler. He mentioned that Yash called him to his office, asked him to write down the budget, and when Nikkhil wrote ₹3 crore, he approved it and instructed the team to proceed with the film.

Nikkhil said, “Our very first set was for Bole Chudiyan. Karan Johar fainted on set. Kajol had issues with her lehenga and couldn’t dance. There was complete chaos – 200 dancers, 300 junior artistes. We even manufactured jhoomars (chandeliers) because Karan wanted everything to look grand.”

Recalling Yash’s reaction at that time, Nikkhil added, “That evening, Yash ji made us sit down for a chai break and asked, ‘Didn’t you make a budget for this film?’ I said yes. He asked, ‘How much was it?’ I said, ‘I don’t remember.’ He then pulled out the paper I had given him, read it aloud: ‘ ₹3 crore’, and said, ‘The set you’ve created has already cost more than that.’ He tore the paper and told us, ‘Now, you make the film!’” Nikkhil said he deeply misses that level of passion among filmmakers today.