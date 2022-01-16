Boman Irani: I will be taking the booster shot and I recommend everyone to do so

The booster dose drive has begun in the country and actor Boman Irani says that as a senior citizen he will make sure that he gets it as soon as possible.

As of now, the booster dose is being administered for senior citizens.

The actor, who has been continuously shooting his various projects, says, “I am a senior citizen. I will be taking the booster shot as soon as possible and I recommend everyone to do so. The reason why the virus has become weaker is simply because a good number of people have been vaxxed. It has diminished the virility of the Covid virus. This is going to be part and parcel of our lives and we have to be careful and live.”

The 62-year-old further hopes for some positivity to come his way. “I hope the booster helps me not only keep the virus away but also boosts me to have enough energy to do what I love doing and that is being on a movie set.”

While Irani worries about the worsening situation currently, he feels that there is no need to panic as we are in a far better place as compared to the last two years.

“There has been a Covid surge and doctors had told us that it was on its way. With every wave we try and get scared and get worried. Covid is a dreaded word, but thankfully people are getting well in three days four days. Most of us have been affected by this… but let’s look at the nicer side, hopefully the virus becomes weaker with each outing. We are prepared now,” he tells us.

The theatrical run of his recent film, ’83 also had to face the Covid brunt with cinemas shutting down in most cities, but the actor says he is happy with how his role and the sports biopic was received.

“It is a wonderful film and I am happy with all the love that came its way. Yes, the theatrical run would have been much netter, just a touch of bad luck. However, a film eventually is remembered by not how much it earned. Over the passage of time it will be remembered as a landmark film and it will stand the test of time,” he ends.